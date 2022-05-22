Briggs Danner won his seventh USAC East Coast Sprint Car feature of the season Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Also, Andrew Yoder took the lead in the Limited Late Model race and won in a convincing fashion, while Garrett Bard took the PASS 305 Sprint Car win.
In the featured USAC race, Tommy Kunsman bolted to the early lead, but going into the third turn he tagged the wall hard and flipped his racer bringing out a red flag. Kunsman was uninjured.
Ed Aiken took the lead on the restart, followed closely by Alex Bright, Joey Amantea, Danner, and Carmen Perigo. Bright powered into the lead on lap three. Two laps later, Danner was in third.
A lap-six caution wiped out a big lead for Bright and brought Danner to his tail. Bright and Danner immediately broke away from the pack in a high-speed, nose-to-tail dance with Danner pulling even several times.
Bright drifted high on lap 17, and Danner ducked low for the lead. The drivers continued to trade the lead until Danner got back in front for good on lap 17.
“Starting in the middle of the field was a real advantage,” said Danner, the circuit’s points leader. “I had to search around for different lines coming up through, and I found the bottom.”
Bright, Amantea, Perigo and Mark Smith rounded out the top five. Heats were won by Danner and Bright.
“We are going to follow the whole East Coast schedule and the USAC Eastern Storm,” said Danner. “We are planning some URC shows, and also some 410 racing when our schedule permits.”
Last year’s track champion, Devin Hart, blasted to the Limited Late Model lead followed by Yoder, Shaun Lawton, Jim Yoder, and Trent Brenneman.
Yoder dogged Hart and slid underneath in the fourth turn to take the lead at the start-finish line.
“Devin hit a hole over there, and I was lucky to get underneath him,” Yoder said.
Once in front, Yoder drove to an easy victory over Hart, Trent Brenneman, Jeremy Ohl, and Shaun Lawton.
Brenneman and Yoder won heats.
Jake Waters stopped on the front stretch at the original start of the 305 Sprint Car feature with his car on fire. Quick work by the safety crew doused the flames. Waters was uninjured.
Bard jumped the cushion in the first turn at the restart and rode it to the lead over Jason Roush, Kruz Kepner, Austin Reed and Drew Young.
Reed, who won Thursday night at Bloomsburg, took over second and started contesting Bard for the lead.
Late in the race, Bard was able to pull away, beating Reed, Young, Doug Dodson, and Erin Statler to the checkered flag.
Roush, Zach Rhoads and Dustin Young won the 305 heats.
Jake Jones closed the show with a roadrunner feature win over Keith Bissinger and Scott Landis. Jones and Bissinger won the heats.