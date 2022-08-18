BLOOMSBURG — During the track’s fan appreciation night, Briggs Danner won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car race Thursday at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway.
Danner, the USAC East Coast Sprint car points leader, took the lead on lap eight, and drove to his seventh win of the season. Danner, who started sixth, worked his way forward taking the lead from Mark Smith, who led from the drop of the green flag.
Alex Bright, who drove into second over Steven Drevicki on lap 17, was never a factor, and finished .564 seconds behind Danner.
“Most of the guys were going around the middle, so I went up top, and was patient to get by Mark (Smith),” Danner said. “I can’t thank everybody enough; they’ve worked so hard on this car.”
Austin Reed wired the 305 Sprint Car feature for his second win of the season.
A lap five red flag came out for Matt Smith, who did a slow roll over on the backstretch. Smith was uninjured.
Reed continued to lead after the restart when the red flew again on lap 16 as Dustin Young took a series of flips in the first turn. Young was uninjured.
The stoppage put Ryan Kissinger, who had started sixth and worked his way into second, on Reed’s rear nerf bar.
Kissinger was not able to challenge for the lead as Timmy Bittner slid underneath him for second. With four laps to go, Kissinger and Mike Melair got together with Kissinger flipping and bringing out the red again. Kissinger was uninjured.
Reed ran the final laps uncontested winning by 1.49 seconds over Bittner.
“The track was getting a little tricky,” Reed said. “We started searching around looking for a different line. We hurt our motor a little at Selinsgrove, so we had to work hard to get here. We pride ourselves in our preparation.”
Once a staple during fair week, the ARDC Midgets returned for the first time since 1972 with Kevin Woody taking the win.
Woody took the lead at the start, and was never challenged as he won by 3.9 seconds.