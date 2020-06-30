SELINSGROVE — Danny Dietrich won the Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday night, which was part of Pennsylvania Speedweek.
Dietrich won the 410 sprint car race for his second career Opperman/Bogar Memorial win, and his second win of 2020 speedweek.
Dietrich and Rico Abreu battled throughout the 30-lap feature race.
Abreu in front of Dietrich for the first official time at the line on lap 13, but Dietrich retook the lead for lap 14.
In between the official scoring at the stripe, the pair went back and forth for the lead in the turns. Abreu retook the lead on the next lap, and then Dietrich took the lead for good on lap 17.
Former NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, who started seventh, challenged Abreu for second. Abreu held on to be the runner-up, and Larson settled for third. Dietrich won by 5.115 seconds over Abreu.
Nick Sweigart won the 20-lap 305 sprint car main for his first division win at the track. Ron Aurand, who finished fifth, led the first 12 laps before Sweigart passed him to take the lead.