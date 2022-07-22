WEST GROVE — Wyatt Shultz struck out seven over 6 1/3 innings — allowing just one earned run — and James Ciccarelli got the final two outs in the bottom of the seventh with the tying runs on base as the Danville Junior Legion team knocked off the Boyertown Bear Cubs in pool play of 2022 Eastern Youth Legion Regionals at Avon Grove High School on Friday morning.
Danville (15-1) faces Bensalem at 11:30 a.m. this morning, before a 4:30 p.m. date on Sunday with the host squad — Avon Grove — to wrap up pool play. The semifinals and finals will take place on Monday with the top two teams advancing to next week's state tournament.
Danville scored two runs in the first inning to take an early lead. Cole Duffy walked and stole second. Boyertown made an error on Shultz's grounder to second, allowing Duffy to score and Shultz to advance to second. After an out, Brecken Reamer doubled to give Danville a 2-0 lead.
Boyertown hurler Devin Hoelzle walked the next hitter, but allowed just one base runner over the next five innings — Reamer was hit by a pitch with two outs in the third.
Danville got an insurance run in the sixth. Reamer singled with one out, Ryan Roney walked and Ciccarelli was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jack Maloyed followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
Hoelzle took the complete-game loss, striking out six, walking three and hitting two batters.
Gavin Slaughter led off the top of the seventh for Boyertown (22-4) with a single. Schultz struck out the next hitter before Logan Brandt singled to bring the tying run to the plate, ending Shultz's outing.
Shultz scattered five singles, and walked two to go along with his seven strikeouts in the victory.
Ciccarelli got the next hitter to pop out to second base, before Hoelzle singled home Slaughter to make it 3-1, putting runners on first and second. Ciccarelli got the next hitter to foul out to Roney at first base to end the game.
JUNIOR LEGION
PA EASTERN YOUTH LEGION REGIONALS
at Avon Grove H.S., West Grove
Pool play
Danville 3, Boyertown 1
Boyertown;000;000;1 — 1-6-1
Danville;200;001;x — 3-2-1
Devin Hoelzle and Gavin Slaughter. Wyatt Shultz, James Ciccarelli (7) and Jack Maloyed.
WP: Shultz; LP: Hoelzle; S: Ciccarelli.
Boyertown: Slaughter, 2-for-3, run; Hoelzle, 1-for-2, RBI.
Danville: Cole Duffy, run; Shultz, run; Brecken Reamer, 2-for-2, double, run, RBI; Maloyed, RBI.