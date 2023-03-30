SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Wyatt Shultz did double duty on the mound and at the plate as he struck out six hitters and allowing one hit. Shultz also ran three times, and hit a triple for the Ironmen.
Mason Raup and Connor Geise each hit a home run and combined for five runs and nine RBIs in Danville's blowout win over South Williamsport.
Danville 15, South Williamsport 4
Danville;500;145 — 15-13-4
S.Williamsport;001;201 — 4-3-4
WP: W.Shultz. LP: N.Turner.
Danville: M.Raup 3-for-4, double, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; C.Duffy 3-for-5, 3 RBIs; R.McCarthy 1-for-5, double, run, RBI; L.Diehl 1-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Shultz 1-for-3, triple, 3 runs; C.Geise 2-for-4, double, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; G.Hoffman 0-for-3, 2 runs; C.Raup 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI.
South Williamsport: K.Shay 1-for-4; K.Kistner 1-for-2, RBI; Turner 0-for-3, run; R.Minier 0-for-1, run; C.Beck 1-for-2, triple, 2 runs.