DANVILLE — The Ironmen both of their goals in the second half to hold off the Black Panthers.
Jadelyn Sarviss opened the scoring midway in the third quarter. Molly Earnest followed early in the fourth to give the Ironmen the cushion they needed to pick up their first win.
Danville will travel to Selinsgrove for their next game on Tuesday while Milton starts a three-game home stand starting with Warrior Run this Saturday.
Danville 2, Milton 0
Third Quarter
D-Jadelyn Sarviss, 7:30.
Fourth Quarter
D-Molly Earnest, 11:11.
Shots: M 15-12. Corners: D 7-0. Saves: Danville 15 (Kaitlyn Gabel); Milton 4.