...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA...
* AFFECTED AREA...Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Northern
Clinton, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre,
Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Somerset,
Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan,
Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour,
Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon,
Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster Counties.
* TIMING...Midday Wednesday through Wednesday evening
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Generally 30 to 35 percent and as low as
25 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 70s.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased
risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns
may get out of control.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low
relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be
issued.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.
&&