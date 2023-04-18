WILLIAMSPORT — Luke Friscia took the first singles game in three sets against Jett Pulizzi 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. The Lancers took games two and three to give them a 2-1 match lead going into doubles.
Danville (7-3, 5-3) swept doubles to clinch the HAC-II contest.
Loyalsock falls to 6-6 overall, and 3-5 in conference play.
Danville 3, Loyalsock 2
Singles
Luke Friscia (D) def. Jett Pulizzi 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Logan Hammond (L) def. Nicholas Petrick 6-0, 6-3; Colby Peters (L) def. Stefan Kupas 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles
Kuke Hilkert & Collin Cummins (D) def. Ian Peters & Austin Schwarzer 6-2, 6-4; Nick Hand & Rocco Richards (D) def. Audi Patel & Ben Cappel 6-0, 6-0.