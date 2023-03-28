DANVILLE — Nicholas Petrick won in straight sets at No. 2 singles, while Danville swept the doubles matches to pick up the HAC-II victory.
Collin Cummins and Luke Hilkert won at No. 1 doubles, while Rocco Roberts and Nick Hand picked up the victory at No. 1 doubles for the Ironmen (1-2).
Danville 3, Loyalsock 2
Singles
Jett Pulizzi (L) def. Luke Friscia 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Nicholas Petrick (D) def. Logan Hammond 6-1, 6-2; Colby Peters (L) def. Stefan Kupas 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (12-10 STB).
Doubles
Collin Cummins-Luke Hilkert (D) def. Ian Allen-Austin Schwarzer 6-2, 6-1; Rocco Roberts-Nick Hand (D) def. Ryan Cao-Aadi Patel 6-0, 6-2.