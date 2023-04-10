DANVILLE — Montoursville took the second and third singles games to give the Warriors a 2-1 match lead going into doubles. Luke Friscia gave the Ironmen their lone singles victory.
After tying the match at two apiece with a win from Luke Hilikert and Collin Cummins, Rocco Richards and Nick Hand captured the HAC-II win in the second doubles game by defeating Gino Catino and Brendon Shaffer in three sets. Danville improves to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in HAC-II play.
Danville 3, Montoursville 2
Singles
Luke Friscia (D) def. James Kehrer 6-4, 6-2; Wyatt Fry (M) def. Nicholas Petrick 6-4, 6-1; Tyler Lauchle (M) def. Stefan Kupas 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
Luke Hilikert & Collin Cummins (D) def. Teli Bobatas & Josh Wentzler 6-3, 6-3; Rocco Richards & Nick Hand (D) def. Gino Catino & Brendon Shaffer 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.