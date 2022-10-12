SUNBURY — Carter Heath and Daniel Hartzell scored within 16 seconds of each other early in the first half as the Ironmen picked up the HAC-I victory.
Heath scored with 36:19 left in the first half, before Hartzell finished off a scramble in front of the net with 36:03 left in the first half for the Ironmen (11-4 overall, 5-3 HAC-I).
Renzo Yuasa added a goal in the second half for Danville.
Nate Allar had four saves for the Braves (7-9, 2-6).
Danville 3, Shikellamy 0
First half
Dan-Carter Heath, 36:19; Dan-Daniel Hartzell, 36:03.
Second half
Dan-Renzo Yuasa, 34:10.
Shots: Dan, 8-5. Corners: Dan, 4-1. Saves: Danville 4 (Evan Haas); Shikellamy 4 (Nate Allar).