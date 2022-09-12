DANVILLE — Gracie Kitka and Maddy Merrell each finished the game with a goal and an assist for the Ironmen in the HAC-I opener for both teams.
Lauren Law contributed two assists in the game. Lucy Pickle iced the game with a goal early in the second half to give Danville the victory.
Devon Walker ended with two of Jersey Shore's three goals in the game.
Danville snapped a three-game winless streak, and improves to 2-3-1 overall, 1-0 HAC-1. Jersey Shore falls to 0-5, 0-1.
Danville 4, Jersey Shore 3
First half
D-Gracie Kitka (Lauren Law), 25:35; D-Maddy Merrell (Kitka), 22:18; JS-Devon Walker (Averi Maihle), 21:23.
Second half
D-Grace Everett (Law), 38:26; JS-Walker, 35:23; D-Lucy Pickle (Merrell), 34:06; JS-Alli Sweeley (Aliyah Neece), 13:56.
Shots: D 25-12. Corners: D 9-4. Saves: Jersey Shore 8 (Gracie Welshans); Danville 6 (Kam Michaels).