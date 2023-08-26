DANVILLE — Madison Merrill finished the game with two goals and an assist in the Ironmen's HAC-crossover victory over Loyalsock on Saturday morning.
Freshman goalkeeper Madison Harris recorded her first career shut-out in her varsity debut, making four saves.
Nora Meadows also had an assist for the Ironmen.
Danville 4, Loyalsock 0
First half
D - Grace Everett (Nora Meadows), 36:09; D - Madison Merrell, 26:22; D - Merrell, 4:31.
Second half
D - Ella Marie Hanley (Merrell), 1:07.
Shots: D 19-4. Corners: D 7-1. Saves: Loyalsock 10; Danville 4 (Madison Harris).