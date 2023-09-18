DANVILLE — The Ironmen swept singles, dropping just five total games in a win over Milton.
Josie Bendle, Mehak Kotru and Gyovanna Sundaresan won in straight sets for the Ironmen (7-1), who have won six matches in a row.
Emma King and Emily Walter won at No. 2 doubles for the Black Panthers.
Danville 4, Milton 1
Singles
1. Josie Bendle (D) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-0, 6-2; 2 Mehak Kotru (D) def. Abbey Kitchen, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Gyovanna Sundaresan (D) def. Kyleigh Snyder, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Amelia Benjamin-Elyse Spahr (D) def. Aubree Carl-Jordan Hackenberg, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Emma King-Emily Waltman (M) def. Alaina Soza & Lillibeth Pitcavage, 6-1, 6-3.