DANVILLE — The Ironmen swept singles, dropping just five total games in a win over Milton.

Josie Bendle, Mehak Kotru and Gyovanna Sundaresan won in straight sets for the Ironmen (7-1), who have won six matches in a row.

Emma King and Emily Walter won at No. 2 doubles for the Black Panthers.

Danville 4, Milton 1

Singles

1. Josie Bendle (D) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-0, 6-2; 2 Mehak Kotru (D) def. Abbey Kitchen, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Gyovanna Sundaresan (D) def. Kyleigh Snyder, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Amelia Benjamin-Elyse Spahr (D) def. Aubree Carl-Jordan Hackenberg, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Emma King-Emily Waltman (M) def. Alaina Soza & Lillibeth Pitcavage, 6-1, 6-3.

