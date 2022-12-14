COCOLAMUS — Danville raced out to a 20-point halftime lead on its way to an easy non-league win on the road.
Lucy Pickle led all scorers with 15 points for the Ironmen (2-2). Ella DeWald added 10 points for Danville, who outscored East Juniata (2-3) 28-8 in the first two quarters.
Grace Hibbs led East Juniata with seven points.
Danville 45, East Juniata 18
Danville (2-2)
Lucy Pickle 7 0-0 15; Grace Everett 3 0-1 6; Theresa Amarante 1 0-0 3; Ella DeWald 4 2-3 10; Maddie Merrell 3 0-0 6; Maddie Sauers 2 0-0 4; Myleigh Sees 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 3-6 45.
3-point goals: Pickle, Amarante.
Did not score: Morgan Gerringer, Addison Potter, Sophie Sobo, Harper Hendrickson, Brooke Wool, Kennedy Albertson.
East Juniata (2-3)
Cadee Becker 1 3-4 5; Makalyn Peters 2 0-2 4; Grace Hibbs 2 3-6 7; Candyn Cramer 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 6-12 18.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Chloe Benazat, Carolyn Dressler, Emily Kerstetter, Madison Snyder.
Score by quarters
Danville;12;16;13;4 — 45
East Juniata;4;4;3;7 — 18