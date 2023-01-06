DANVILLE — Theresa Amarante (11 points) and Grace Everett (10) combine to score 21 points in Danville's HAC-I win.
The Ironmen (5-6, 2-0) outscored Central Mountain 27-15 in the middle quarters.
Danville 50, Central Mountain 33
Danville (5-6) 50
Luck Pickle 0 3-4 3; Grace Everett 5 0-0 10; Theresa Amarante 3 3-4 11; Ella DeWald 3 2-4 8; Maddie Merrell 3 1-2 9; Maddie Sauers 3 1-2 7; Myleigh Sees 0 2-4 2. Totals: 17 12-20 50.
3-point goals: Amarante 2, Merrell 2.
Did not score: Harper Hendrickson, Brooke Woll.
Central Mountain (3-6) 33
Tara Mader 1 0-0 3; Taylor Doyle 2 0-4 5; Kiahna Jones 5 0-0 10; Ava Doyle 3 0-0 8; Morgan Temple 0 1-2 1; Keely Rohrbach 2 2-2 6. Totals: 13 3-8 33.
3-point goals: A.Doyle 2, T.Doyle, Doyle.
Did not score: Macy Plowman, Danica Kelly, Grace Keohane.
Score by quarters
C.Mountain;10;9;6;8 — 33
Danville;13;12;15;10 — 50
JV score: Central Mountain 28-20. High scorers: Central Mountain, McKean 7; Danville, Sees 8, Hendrickson 8.