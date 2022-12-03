MILLVILLE — Theresa Amarante, Grace Everett, and Maddie Merrill all scored in double figures for the Ironmen, who took third place at the Millville tip-off tournament.
Amarante led Danville with 15, while Everett finished with a dozen and Merrell five.
Chloe Sauer lead the Mustangs with 15 points.
Danville 51, Midd-West 24
Danville (1-1) 51
Lucy Pickle 1 0-0 2; Morgan Gerringer 1 0-0 2; Grace Everett 4 4-6 12; Theresa Amarante 5 1-1 13; Ella DeWald 2 2-5 7; Maddie Merrill 5 0-0 11; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 2; Harper Hendrickson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 7-12 51.
3-point goals: Amarante 2, DeWald, Merrill.
Did not score: Addison Potter, Myleigh Sees, Brooke Woll.
Midd-West (0-2) 24
Coracie Trawitz 0 3-6 3; Chloe Sauer 5 5-9 15; Emily Kline 2 1-2 5; Emma Wagner 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 10-19 24.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: McKennin Voss, Alyssa Deubner, Madison Swineford, Isabella Walter, Cali Sauer.
Score by quarters
Danville;16;12;17;6 — 51
Midd-West;5;10;3;6 — 24
FRIDAY
Northeast Bradford 48, Danville 45
Northeast Bradford 48
Leah Thomas 2 0-2 4; Kate O'Cahlor 5 0-0 10; Kayleigh Thorman 6 0-0 17; Alene Beere 4 0-1 12; Emma Neuber 0 1-3 1; Lillie Maynard 1 0-0 2; Anna Tanner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 1-6 48.
3-point goals: Thorman 5, A.Beere 4.
Did not score: Lear Beere, Becca Vandermark, Lilah Howhes.
Danville 45
Lucy Pickle 6 0-0 12; Theresa Amarante 2 0-0 6; Ella DeWald 6 2-2 15; Maddie Merrill 1 1-2 3; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 2; Grace Everett 3 0-0 7. Totals: 19 3-4 45.
3-point goals: Amarante 2, DeWald, Everett.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
NE Bradford;16;8;15;14 — 48
Danville;12;10;9;14 — 45
Millville 47, Midd-West 13
Millville 47
Larissa Evans 8 2-2 18; Ava Michael 5 0-0 11; Haydee Stout 1 0-0 2; Kaylie Stiner 2 0-0 4; Maddie Evans 3 0-0 6; Julia Hippenstiel 3 0-1 6; Emma Yordy 0 0-2 0. Totals: 22 2-5 47.
3-point goals: Michael.
Did not score: Abby Kakaley, Kiera Smith, Maggie Comley.
Midd-West 13
McKennin Voss 1 0-0 2; Chloe Sauer 5 1-2 11. Totals: 6 1-2 13.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Gracie Trawitz, Alyssa Deubner, Madison Swineford, Isabelle Walter, Cali Sauer, Emily Kline, Emma Wagner.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;6;2;2;3 — 13
Millville;16;16;9;6 — 47