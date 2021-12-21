JERSEY SHORE — Zach Gordon scored 14 points, and Danville overcame a 12-point deficit to lead at halftime on the way to a HAC-I win.
Jersey Shore bolted to an 18-6 lead after one quarter, but the Ironmen surged ahead 24-22 at the break. Danville (4-0) outscored the host Bulldogs 29-13 in the middle quarters.
"We didn't do a really good job with transition defense, and we were probably worse on offense," Ironmen coach Gary Grozier said of the first quarter. "We played better defense in the second quarter and our shots went down."
Hayden Winn and Carson Persing added 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the win.
Damian Williams had 16 for Jersey Shore (2-2).
Danville 53. Jersey Shore 47
Danville (4-0) 53
Mason Raup 2 2-4 7, Carson Persing 2 5-7 10, Zach Gordon 4 6-8 14, Connor Kozick 1 1-2 3, Dameon White 2 1-4 5, Hayden Winn 4 2-2 11, Cade Cush 1 1-4 3. Totals 16 18-31 53.
3-point goals: Persing, Raup, Winn.
Did not score: Lane Berkey.
Jersey Shore (2-2) 47
Damian Williams 5 6-10 16, Tristan Gallick 5 3-3 14, Mason Miller 2 2-2 6, Kooper Peacock 1 0-2 2, Damian McAlister 1 0-0 3, Kaimen West 1 0-0 2, Owen Bloom 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 11-17 47.
3-point goals: Gallick, McAlister.
Did not score: Kyle Mundrick.
Score by quarters
Danville;6;18;11;18 — 53
Jersey Shore;18;4;9;16 — 47
JV score: Danville 52-32. High scorers: Danville, Ethan Morrison 14, Luke Huron 13.