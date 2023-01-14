DANVILLE — Carson Persing (14) and Dameon White (13) combine for 27 points in the Ironmen's (9-3, 4-0) HAC-II win against Central Columbia.
The Ironmen have won four in a row since a loss to Abington Heights. Danville took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Blue Jays by 11 points.
Danville 58, Central Columbia 54
Danville (9-3) 58
Ethan Morrison 2 2-2 7; Carson Persing 5 2-3 14; Kincade Cush 3 1-2 7; Luke Huron 2 3-4 9; Dameon White 4 4-7 13; Hayden Winn 4 0-0 8. Totals: 20 12-18 58.
3-point goals: Huron 2, Persing 2, Morrison, White.
Did not score: Carter Heath.
Central Columbia (6-7) 54
Brian Prezioso 3 3-4 10; Cameron Humphrey 1 0-0 2; Ellis Turner 2 10-11 14; Logan Welkom 2 0-1 4; Andrew Beagle 3 0-0 7; Jackson Gump 7 0-0 17. Totals: 18 13-16 54.
3-point goals: Gump 3, Beagle, Prezioso.
Did not score: Pete Lanza, Dylan Gregory, Kemp Bowman.
Score by quarters
C.Columbia;14;7;21;12 — 54
Danville;11;18;17;12 — 58