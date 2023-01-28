DANVILLE — The Ironmen rebounded from a HAC-II loss to Lewisburg on Friday with a lopsided win over the Mustangs.
The Ironmen (12-4, 7-1) took a double-digit lead in the and cruised to the win behind 13 points from Ethan Morrison and a dozen from Luke Huron,
Garrett Leitzel led the Mustangs (2-13) with 10.
Danville 59, Midd-West 29
MIDD-WEST (2-13) 29
Easton Erb 2 0-0 5; Garrett Leitzel 4 0-0 10; Trevor Sheaffer 1 0-0 3; Noah Romig 3 1-2 9; Xavier Fuller 1 1-5 3. Totals 11 2-7 29.
3-point goals: Leitzel 2, Sheaffer, Romig 2.
Did not score: Stoltzfus, Noll, Grover.
Danville (12-4) 59
Ethan Morrison 5 3-3 13; Carson Persing 3 0-0 7; Cade Cush 3 0-0 6; Carter Heath 0 2-2 2; Luke Huron 4 2-4 12; Dameon White 1 3-4 5; Hayden Winn 4 1-2 9; Daniel Walker 2 1-1 5. Totals 22 12-17 59.
3-point goals: Persing, Huron 2.
Did not score: Mason Woll, Garrett Hoffman, Brenden Haas, Nick Hand.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;6;5;9;9 — 29
Danville;17;9;14;19 — 59