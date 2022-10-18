MILLVILLE — Grace Everett and Maddy Merrell each finished with two goals and an assist for the Ironmen in their non-conference victory at Millard Ludwig Stadium.
Gracie Kitka and Jayla Webb scored the other two goals for Danville (6-11-1) in the game.
Caitlyn Ludwig had 14 saves for the Quakers (5-12).
Danville 6, Millville 2
First half
D-Grace Everett (Maren Bowman), 29:18; D-Gracie Kitka (Maddy Merrell), 25:48; D-Merrell (Everett), 13:50; D-Merrell, 2:35.
Second half
D-Everett (Emily Chillis), 35:34; M-Larissa Evans, 27:10; D-Jayla Webb (Alexandra Roamnot), 11:53; M-Evans, 5:13.
Shots: D 37-9. Corners: D 18-0. Saves: Millville 14 (Caitlyn Ludwig); Danville 6 (Ella Myliegh 5, Kamryn Michaels 1).