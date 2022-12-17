DANVILLE — With his 18 points, including three made 3-pointers, Carson Persing led Danville (3-2) to victory over Bloomsburg in the HAC-crossover.
Ethan Morrison (15) and Hayden Winn (12) also scored in double figures for the Ironmen.
Nasir Heard was the only Panther to score in double figures with 11 points for Bloomsburg (2-4).
Danville 66, Bloomsburg 48
Danville (3-2) 66
Ethan Morrison 6 1-1 15; Carson Persing 7 1-2 18; Cade Cush 1 1-2 3; Carter Heath 2 0-0 4; Luke Huron 4 0-0 8; Dameon White 1 0-3 2; Hayden Winn 5 0-0 12; Brenden Haas 0 2-3 2; Nicholas Hand 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 5-11 66.
3-point goals: Persing 3, Morrison 2, Winn 2.
Did not score: None.
Bloomsburg (2-4) 48
Andru Williams 3 0-0 6; Madden Locke 1 4-6 6; Rae Grant 3 0-0 7; Jacob Evans 4 0-0 8; Nasir Heard 4 2-4 11; Katrell Butler 1 0-0 2; Dominick Rosini 2 2-2 7. Totals: 18 9-12 48.
3-point goals: Grant, Heard, Rosini.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Bloomsburg;8;14;17;9 — 48
Danville;15;17;23;11 — 66