MIDDLEBURG — Six different Ironmen scored at least eight points as Danville dominated the middle two quarters.
Carson Persing led Danville with a dozen points, while Hayden Winn added 11 in the win for the Ironmen (7-3). Danville led by one after the first quarter, then outscored the Mustangs 32-7 over the second and third quarters.
Noah Romig led the Mustangs with 18 points.
Danville 67, Midd-West 34
Danville (7-3) 67
Ethan Morrison 4 0-0 8; Carson Persing 5 0-0 12; Kincade Cush 3 2-3 9; Luke Huron 3 0-0 8; Dameon White 2 0-0 4; Hayden Winn 5 0-2 11; Brenden Haas 4 1-1 9; Daniel Walker 1 0-0 2; Nicholas Hand 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 3-6 67.
3-point goals: Huron 2, Persing 2, Cush, Winn.
Did not score: Carter Heath, Mason Woll, Garrett Hoffman.
Midd-West (1-8) 34
Easton Erb 1 6-6 8; Garret Leitzel 1 1-4 4; Noah Romig 5 5-7 18; Xavier Fuller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 12-17 34.
3-point goals: Romig 3, Leitzel.
Did not score: Coley, Stoltzfus, Noll, Ferster, Grover, Miller.
Score by quarters
Danville;13;17;15;22 — 67
Midd-West;12;5;2;15 — 34