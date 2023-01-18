DANVILLE — The Ironmen made 10 3-pointers, one more than the Wildcats as Danville prevailed in a shooting at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
Danville (10-3) got four 3-pointers and a game-high 23 points from Carson Persing, who led a balanced attack. Hayden Winn added 17 points and Luke Huron added 15 more with both hitting a pair of 3s for the Ironmen.
Mifflinburg (9-6) drained nine 3s in the loss, including five from Tyler Reigel. Reigel led the Wildcats with 21 points, while Zach Wertman, Ethan Bomgargnder, Carter Breed and Aaron Bolick all scored at least eight.
Danville 70, Mifflinburg 63
Mifflinburg (9-6) 63
Tyler Reigel 8 0-2 21; Zach Wertman 3 1-2 8; Ethan Bomgardner 3 1-2 7; Carter Breed 4 1-1 9; Aaron Bolick 4 1-2 9; Chad Marton 1 0-0 3; Jackson Griffith 2 0-0 6. Totals 25 4-9 63.
3-point goals: Reigel 5, Wertman, Martin, Griffith 2.
Did not score: None.
Danville (10-3) 70
Ethan Morrison 1 0-0 3; Carson Persing 6 7-8 23; Cade Cush 1 1-2 3; Luke Huron 3 3-6 15; Dameon White 3 2-2 9; Hayden Winn 7 1-1 17. Totals 23 14-19 70.
3-point goals: Morrison, Persing 4, Huron 2, White, Winn 2.
Did not score: Brendan Haas.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;13;21;15;14 — 63
Danville;15;22;16;19 — 70
JV: Danville 60-42, Nick Hand 20.