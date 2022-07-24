WEST GROVE — Danville survived a late rally by host Avon Grove when Jobey Petro got a called third strike with the tying run on base in a 5-4 victory at Avon Grove High School on Sunday.
Wyatt Shultz and Garrett Hoffman each knocked in two runs to key the Danville offense.
Danville (16-2) went 2-1 in pool play, and advances to today's semifinals, which begin at 10 a.m. Danville will player Upper Perkiomen, the top-seed out of the other pool. Bensalem, which went undefeated in Danville's pool with three one-run victories, will face Taney in the other semifinal.
If Danville wins its semifinal, it will play in the 4 p.m. championship game.
Danville jumped on top early, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Ryan Roney walked and scored on Cole Duffy's double. Duffy went to third on a passed ball, and scored on Shultz's sacrifice fly.
Mikey Uptmore's RBI single in the top of the second cut the lead to 2-1, but Danville scored single runs in each of each next three at-bats. Shultz had an RBI double in the second. Hoffman added an RBI double in the third, and an RBI single in the fourth as Danville opened up a 5-2 lead.
The A's would rally with two runs in the fifth on a bases loaded hit by a pitch, and an RBI groundout. Duffy got a groundout and strikeout to escape the fifth with the lead still intact. He would retire seven straight, before Petro entered. Petro walked the first hitter he faced, before getting a strikeout to end the game.
Junior Legion
Eastern Youth Regionals
at Avon Grove H.S., West Grove
Danville 5, Avon Grove 4
Avon Grove;010;120;0 — 4-5-1
Danville;211;100;x — 5-6-0
Josh Scott, Elias Chase (3) and Trey Nielsen. Casey Mills, Landon Rogers (2), Cole Duffy (5), Jobey Petro (7) and Jack Maloyed.
WP: Rogers; LP: Scott; S: Petro.
Danville: Ryan Roney, 1-for-2, run; Duffy, 1-for-4, double, run, RBI; Wyatt Shultz, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Garrett Hoffman, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs.