SELINSGROVE — Danville scored the first six runs Thursday on its way to a 12-3 win over Selinsgrove in the Little League District 13 Major Division Softball winners bracket final.
Selinsgrove will face Warrior Run today, and the winner of that game gets a shot at Danville on Monday. Selinsgrove or Warrior Run would have to beat Danville twice to claim the district title.
Danville (3-0) scored two runs in the bottom of the first to grab an early lead, and extended its lead to 6-0 with four runs in the bottom of the second.
Selinsgrove, which was also undefeated heading into Thursday's game, scored three runs in the top of the third to halve its deficit.
Danville responded immediately with two runs in the bottom of the third, a solo run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth.
Ryleigh Hepner led the Danville offense with a single, a double and two runs driven in. Brynn Wilson added a single, an RBI and three runs scored in Danville's seven-hit attack.
In the circle, Maclin Hickey pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts to earn the win.
For Selinsgrove, Brooklyn Cherry and Molly Hess each singled. Cherry scored a run, and Hess had an RBI.
Danville 12, Selinsgrove 3
Selinsgrove;003;000 — 3-2-4
Danville;242;13x — 12-7-0
Aubrey Shamp, Brooklyn Cherry and Peyton Shamp. Maclin Hickey and Tarynn Heintzleman.
Selinsgrove: Cherry 1-for-3, run; Molly Hess 1-for-2, RBI.
Danville: Ryleigh Hepner 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Brynn Wilson 1-for-3, 3 runs, RBI.