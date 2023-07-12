DANVILLE — Danville girls can prepare to take the mat after the school district approved the addition of girls wrestling to its high school athletics programs this week.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Board of Directors gave its unanimous approval to sanction girls wrestling as a varsity sport mid-May.
Danville Athletic Director Brian Albertson said, as of Monday, the high school had 18 girls interested in the sport. This number did not include girls who would be moving up to the high school from Liberty Valley Intermediate School, he added.
The girls would have the opportunity to compete in 13 weight classes in 2023-24, according to Albertson. Locally, Milton, Hughesville, Montgomery and Benton have approved girls wrestling as a PIAA-sanctioned sport.
When asked about the cost of the team’s addition, Assistant Superintendent Jason Moser suggested a ballpark estimate of $25,000 total, including around $4,000 for a coach and estimated transportation costs.
Albertson said he thought Moser’s number was a little high. “In talking to some other ADs that have this, they have said they’re doing more tournaments,” Albertson said. “Some charge and some don’t.”
Having approved girls wrestling, the board went into discussion on the next agenda item, competitive cheerleading. The item would approve a competitive cheerleading team to participate in three events during the school year.
Questions were raised regarding why the competitive cheerleading team was considered a “club” rather than a varsity sport by the school.
Moser explained this was something new to the district, and he was under the impression the team wanted to try out the competition-side of cheerleading before committing to a varsity team.
Albertson, who said his daughter was on the team, agreed with Moser’s assessment. The board approved three events for the competitive cheerleading team, one in each Lewisburg, York and Shamokin, for the coming season.