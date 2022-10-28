BLOOMSBURG — It was a simple goal, but a tough task for Danville senior Rory Leiberman.
The favorite to top a tough Class 2A boys field at the District 4 Cross-Country Championships on the upper campus of Bloomsburg University, Leiberman also wanted to break the district record.
He accomplished both feats, running a 15:27 to break the record of Jacob Hess of Lewisburg. His time of 15:38 was set last season.
"It was a goal to break the district record. It was something I knew I had shot at, but I knew I had to push myself," Leiberman said. "It was just a matter of keeping up the inner pace, since there wasn't a lot of competition around me."
It was Leiberman's first district title in cross-country.
"It's pretty cool to win my first district title in cross-country (Leiberman has won a district gold in track), but it's something that hit me later," Leiberman said on the phone on Thursday night. "This wasn't something I was really focused on. I have bigger goals for states, but it was nice to win."
The only goal the Ironman senior didn't accomplish — get Danville a team title.
Lewisburg had three runners in the top 10 — Jonathan Hess (3rd, 16:20), Thomas Hess (4th, 16:28) and Kieran Murray (10th, 17:18) — to claim the team title with 45 points. Danville finished second with 58. Shamokin (5th), Milton (6th) and Warrior Run (9th) also finished in the top 10 of the team race.
Lewisburg Baylee Espinosa and Southern Columbia's Kate Moncavage also won individual titles.
Moncavage kicked the day off with a 19:22.7 to win the Class A girls title. Espinosa followed with a 19:07.6 for a top finish in the 2A field.
Danville won the girls Class 2A team title thanks to its better grouping than the Green Dragons. The Ironmen had the 2nd-place (Victoria Bartholomew, 19:27.2), 4th-place (Alivia Shen, 19:56.1) and 6th-place finshers (Hannah Bartholomew, 20:15.6) to claim the team title with 35 points. Lewisburg was second with 50 points. Warrior Run finished third behind top-finisher Sage Dunkleberger, who finished 9th in 20:40.
Mount Carmel’s Kris Kalbarchick placed sixth in the A boys field with a final time of 18:12.30.
District 4 Cross Country Championships
at Bloomsburg University
Class A girls
Team results: 1. Northeast Bradford, 36; 2. Wyalusing Valley, 47; 3. Troy, 67; 4. North Penn-Mansfield, 78; 5. Canton, 108.
Individual: 1. Kate Moncavage (SCA), 19:22.70; 2. Gracelyn Laudermilch (NEB), 19:57.00; 3. Anaiah Kolesar (NEB), 20:29.60; 4. Haley Conner (SCA), 20:53.50; 5. Elyse Knoebel (SW), 20:56.10; 6. Alyssa Parks (TROY), 21:18.80; 7. Megan King (WYA), 21:29.50; 8. Kayla Beebe (WYA), 21:40.30; 9. Camille McRoberts (CANT), 21:45.80; 10. Melanie Shumway (NEB), 21:54.80; 11. Heather Cecco (SCA), 21:55.40; 12. Amelia Kapr (NEB), 21:57.90; 13. Addison Farrer (MAN), 22:17.90; 14. Brooke Bau (NW), 22:32.30; 15. Riley Porter (WYA), 22:38.70; 16. Katie Lackey (TROY), 22:38.80; 17. Madelynne Johns (MAN), 22:50.60; 18. Kassandra Kerin (WYA), 23:11.50; 19. Jay Horvath (MAN), 23:15.10; 20. Kira Allen (WYA), 23:30.00; 21. Rachel Kingsley (TROY), 23:44.60; 22. Lillian Depew (TROY), 23:45.20; 23. Makenna Callear (NEB), 23:52.90; 24. Laina Beebe (WYA), 24:07.20; 25. Addisyn Morrison (SW), 24:10.80; 26. Libby Moore (SULL), 24:42.20; 27. Isis Lyon (TROY), 24:52.30; 28. Madalyn Farrer (MAN), 24:56.90; 29. Anna Kennedy (MAN), 25:01.60; 30. Laci Niemczyk (CANT), 25:26.40; 31. Adriana Krause (SULL), 25:27.40; 32. Grace Moore (SULL), 25:46.60; 33. Reese Romanoskie (MCA), 25:56.60; 34. Emmie Tymeson (CANT), 26:13.00; 35. Isabell Kapr (NEB), 26:29.00; 36. Rose Shikanga (SAYRE), 26:29.30; 37. Gabriella Gregory (MAN), 26:43.10; 38. Kali Wesneski (CANT), 26:55.80; 39. Jazmyn Hickok (CANT), 27:22.50; 40. Hannah Fourspring (MCA), 28:03.80; 41. Corey Ault (SAYRE), 28:18.00; 42. Cora Franklin (NEB), 28:27.10; 43. Hayley Anaya (WYA), 28:32.00; 44. Kendelle Holleran (MAN), 28:36.20; 45. Sarah Sosky (MCA), 29:43.90; 46. Izabelle Culkin (TROY), 33:29.30.
2A girls
Team results: 1. Danville, 35; 2. Lewisburg, 50; 3. Warrior Run 66; 4. Hughesville, 130; 5. Central Columbia, 133; 6. Athens, 159; 7. Loyalsock, 192; 8. Milton, 209; 9. Towanda, 220; 10. Montoursville, 233.
Individual:1. Baylee Espinosa (LEW), 19:07.60; 2. Victoria Bartholomew (DAN), 19:27.20; 3. Maizy Aikey (BLOOM), 19:52.20; 4. Alivia Shen (DAN), 19:56.10; 5. Alanna Jacob (LEW), 20:05.90; 6. Hannah Bartholomew (DAN), 20:15.60; 7. Shaela Kruskie (SEL), 20:18.10; 8. Jenna Binney (LEW), 20:33.50; 9. Sage Dunkleberger (WR), 20:40.00; 10. Sara Bronson (ATH), 20:40.70; 11. Kamryn Kramer (SHA), 20:42.40; 12. Claire Dufrene (WR), 20:46.80; 13. Sienna Dunkleberger (WR), 20:53.50; 14. Lauren Benfer (DAN), 20:59.10; 15. Torrina Stratton (CV), 20:59.30; 16. Maya Sak (LEW), 20:59.70; 17. Vivian Draper (HUGH), 21:10.30; 18. Bella Jones (DAN), 21:12.20; 19. Keira Shaffer (WR), 21:18.20; 20. Birtukan Hartman (JS), 21:26.80; 21. Emily Rumberger (SHA), 21:27.60; 22. Erin Prezioso (CC), 21:30.00; 23. Madeline Gage (WELL), 21:48.30; 24. Thea Sommer (DAN), 21:52.10; 25. Jayden Mather (MIL), 21:53.00; 26. Grace Fortin (HUGH), 21:55.00; 27. Emma East (MIL), 21:57.40; 28. Lillian Bennett (CC), 22:05.50; 29. Abril Xu (DAN), 22:23.50; 30. Katie Miller (HUGH), 22:30.60; 31. Emma Bronson (ATH), 22:32.00; 32. Kelsey Hoffman (WR), 22:44.20; 33. Caroline Baker (LOY), 22:45.90; 34. Gabriella Rosenberg (LEW), 22:50.50; 35. Thea Bentley (ATH), 22:53.30; 36. Bethany Martin (CC), 22:55.60; 37. Marissa Wise (TOW), 23:03.50; 38. Esha Patel (CC), 23:04.70; 39. Laura Darrup (MIFF), 23:06.40; 40. Brenna Pick (WR), 23:15.40.
Class A boys
Team results: 1. Northeast Bradford, 60; 2. Towanda, 67; 3. Wyalusing Valley, 76; 4. Northwest, 84; 5. Troy, 85; 6. Sullivan County, 180; 7. Mount Carmel, 194; 8. Canton, 199.
Individual: 1. Creed Dewing (NEB), 16:55.70; 2. Oliver Heintzelman (NW), 17:12.30; 3. Trennan Tewksbury (WYA), 17:46.30; 4. Jeremy Clauser (WYA), 18:03.90; 5. Eric McGee (TOW), 18:11.10; 6. Kris Kalbarchick (MCA), 18:12.30; 7. Michael Fritz (NW), 18:15.30; 8. Dayton Russell (NEB), 18:18.60; 9. Luke Tavani (TOW), 18:18.90; 10. Aydin Finch (NEB), 18:27.10; 11. Hart Houseknecht (TROY), 18:29.70; 12. Jacob Carr (TOW), 18:30.90; 13. Hunter O’Conner (SUL), 18:36.90; 14. Derek Pierontoni (NW), 18:37.00; 15. Lance Heasley (TROY), 18:37.90; 16. Ethan Rush (SCA), 18:38.40; 17. Brody Fuhrey (WYA), 18:45.20; 18. Nate Spencer (TOW), 18:46.50; 19. Brody Campbell (TROY), 18:51.90; 20. Ryan Jones (NEB), 18:53.20; 21. Jacob Hinman (TROY), 18:57.60; 22. Lucas Loxley (TROY), 18:58.20; 23. Norman Strauss (NEB), 19:00.90; 24. Aiden Kapr (NEB), 19:01.80; 25. Wyatt Stranger (TOW), 19:05.20; 26. Jack Tavani (TOW), 19:16.40; 27. Clayton Petlock (WYA), 19:17.10; 28. Jack Caplan (WYA), 19:28.80; 29. Tyler Fox (NW), 19:30.80; 30. Frank Harper (TROY), 19:31.50; 31. Brody Bennett (NEB), 19:56.30; 32. Landen Kaufman (WYA), 20:02.50; 33. Max Macias (WELL), 20:04.30; 34. Tucker Blasi (SUL), 20:09.90; 35. Caleb Clink (NW), 20:16.10; 36. Lawrence Halbfoerster (CANT), 20:17.70; 37. Henrey Whitney (WELL), 20:18.00; 38. Brayden Vroman (CANT), 20:26.60; 39. Caleb Gensemer (MCA), 20:28.80; 40. Rein Alderfer (TOW), 20:49.50.
Class 2A boys
Team results: 1. Lewisburg, 45; 2. Danville, 58; 3. Cowanesque Valley, 76; 4. Hughesville, 134; 5. Shamokin, 166; 6. Milton, 172; 7. Athens, 208; 8. Jersey Shore, 213; 9. Warrior Run, 240; 10. Montoursville, 246; 11. Central Columbia, 284; 12. North Penn-Mansfield, 297; 13. Mifflinburg, 320.
Individual: 1. Rory Lieberman (DAN), 15:27.00; 2. Kristian Mizdail (CV), 16:16.00; 3. Jonathan Hess (LEW), 16:20.00; 4. Thomas Hess (LEW), 16:28.00; 5. Dane Spahr (DAN), 16:29.00; 6. Owen Cummings (CV), 16:47.00; 7. Ryan Bickhart (MIL), 16:54.00; 8. Weston Fry (MTV), 17:08.00; 9. Nathaniel Welch (CV), 17:17.00; 10. Kieran Murray (LEW), 17:18.00; 11. Jonah Carney (LEW), 17:22.00; 12. Tyler Kerstetter (SHA), 17:22.00; 13. Tyce Shaner (HUGH), 17:22.00; 14. Raidan Francis (JS), 17:24.00; Owen Crane (DAN), 17:34.00; 18. Ben Bailey (LEW), 17:41.00; 19. Ethan Denlinger (ATH), 17:42.00; 20. Anden Aitkins (MW), 17:43.00; 21. Rex Farr (MIL), 17:49.00; 22. Nathaniel Girmay (DAN), 17:56.00; 23. Shea McCusker (HUGH), 17:59.00; 24. Micah Zook (LEW), 18:02.00; 25. Jude Sterling (MIL), 18:08.00; 26. Wyatt Brady (DAN), 18:10.00; 27. Duncan Kerr (CV), 18:23.00; 28. Wyatt Gavitt (HUGH), 18:23.00; 29. Nathan Horn (JS), 18:26.00; 30. Adam Gallo (DAN), 18:28.00; 31. Owen Amato (SHA), 18:39.00; 32. Ben Hummel (MW), 18:40.00; 33. Edwin Amadeo (WR), 18:41.00; 34. Ethan Hicks (ATH), 18:45.00; 35. Michael Lundy (CV), 18:55.00; 36. Aiden Hoffman (WR), 18:55.00; 37. Steven Lingg (LOY), 19:01.00; 38. Quinn Draper (HUGH), 19:09.00; 39. Noah Kerstetter (SHA), 19:12.00; 40. Nicholas Fortin (HUGH), 19:15.00.