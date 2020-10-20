The Daily Item
DANVILLE — Kevin Dempsey and Doug Houser scored goals 15 minutes apart in the first half, and Danville limited Mifflinburg to one shot to take a 3-0 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I match Monday.
Dempsey scored 18 minutes into the match with an assist from PJ Cera. Dameon White helped Houser give the Ironmen a 2-0 halftime lead.
Logan Manofsky came off the bench to score the final goal.
Danville 3, Mifflinburg 0
First half
D-Kevin Dempsey (PJ Cera), 18:05; D-Doug Houser (Dameon White), 33:43.
Second half
D-Logan Manofsky, 55:43.
Shots: D, 11-1. Corners: D, 10-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 7 (Kanon Keister); Danville 1 (Evan Haas).
n Selinsgrove 4, Midd-West 2
SELINSGROVE — Owen Magee scored two goals and assisted on a third, and Selinsgrove shook off an early Midd-West goal to post a HAC-I win.
Nick Eppley scored just two minutes into the match for the Mustangs, but Magee forged a halftime tie with an assist from Josh Pontius. The Seals then scored twice in an eight-minute span of the second half, with Magee notching the eventual game-winner.
Selinsgrove 4, Midd-West 2
First half
MW-Nick Eppley, 2:07; S-Owen Magee (Josh Pontius), 25:55.
Second half
S-Matt Gilfert (Kyle Ruhl), 53:06; S-Magee (Jamison Bohner), 61:48; MW-Stefan Leitzel (Preston Arbogast), 62:27; S-Nick Ritter (Magee), 79:38.
Shots: S, 12-9. Corners: S, 5-4. Cards: Selinsgrove (Gilfert, 2nd half, 3:12, red). Saves: Midd-West 7 (Josh Horst); Selinsgrove 7 (Cole Catherman).
n Southern Columbia 4,
Bloomsburg 0
CATAWISSA — Jimmy Bender and Aidan Laughlin each had two goals and an assist in Southern Columbia’s HAC-I victory.
Alex Morrison added a pair of assists for the Tigers. Savich Chapman’s five saves preserved a clean sheet.
Southern Columbia 4, Bloomsburg 0
First half
SC-Aidan Laughlin (Alex Morrison), 21:59.
Second half
SC-Jimmy Bender (Laughlin), 42:32; SC-Bender (Morrison), 47:17; SC-Laughlin (Bender), 67:57.
Shots: SC, 9-5. Corners: SC, 3-2. Saves: Bloomsburg 3 (Francis Curran); Southern Columbia 5 (Savich Chapman).
n Central Columbia 2,
Shamokin 0
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays scored a goal in each half to win the HAC crossover match.
Dallas Scicchitano (seven) and Hunter Bates (six) combined to make 13 saves for the Indians.
Central Columbia 2, Shamokin 0
Shots: CC, 15-10. Corners: CC, 3-2. Saves: Shamokin 13 (Dallas Scicchitano 7, Hunter Bates 6); Central Columbia 10.
n Halifax 6, Line Mountain 3
MANDATA — Colby Enders scored four goals — including a pair of penalty kicks — as Halifax doubled up Line Mountain in a Tri-Valley League match.
Enders scored twice and assisted on Kyle Book’s goal as the Wildcats led 4-2 at halftime.
Micah Sgrignoli had a pair of goals for Line Mountain, and Joshua Foulds added another.
Halifax 6, Line Mountain 3
First half
H-Elijah Krell (Tai Lehman), 4:03; H-Colby Enders, 16:53; H-Kyle Book (Enders), 20:41; LM-Micah Sgrignoli (penalty kick), 23:48; H-Enders (Krell), 31:15; LM-Joshua Foulds, 32:57.
Second half
H-Enders (penalty kick), 50:02; H-Enders (penalty kick), 62:01; LM-Sgrignoli, 75:29.
Shots: H, 17-7. Corners: H, 8-2. Saves: Halifax 5 (Jacob Lindsey); Line Mountain 9 (Daniel Frye).