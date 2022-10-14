DANVILLE — Carson Persing heard tell that he wasn't a great tackler, or didn't like to do it, or whatever people say to find fault with an all-state receiver's game.
Perhaps that's why the Danville senior reacted to his first-quarter stick in the open field as though he just added another touchdown to his resume.
Persing's stop on third-and-long followed a big sack by teammate Lincoln Diehl and it forced a punt on Berwick's first series of the anticipated nonleague matchup. Ironmen senior Mason Raup recorded his 500th career tackle on the next series and the defense picked up steam from there, dominating the visiting Bulldogs in a 35-0 victory.
"There was a lot of reasons why I thought it would be a good game for us to play," said Danville coach Mike Brennan, "and part of it was, 'Can we match (Berwick's) physicality?' I think we answered that question."
Ty Brown-Stauffer rushed for all but four of his game-high 123 yards in the first half and scored twice; Zach Gordon threw three touchdown passes, including two to Persing; and the Ironmen pitched their sixth shutout to improve to 8-0 on the season.
"It starts with our preparation," said Persing, who eclipsed 200 receptions and 50 touchdowns in his sterling career. "We prepared really well all week, and we were dialed-in."
"It's awesome," added Brown-Stauffer. "These are the games that we look forward to. They're a great team. We just came out and executed. I don't think the score shows how good they are."
Berwick (4-4) was coming off a 39-22 win over previously unbeaten Dallas and had won two in a row to sit fourth in the District 2 Class 4A power rankings.
The Bulldogs were billed to have a strong team all the way around to 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback Matthew Lonczynski. So the Ironmen took the football after winning the coin toss to build momentum, and they got it when Brown-Stauffer took the first handoff for 41 yards to the red zone. They led 7-0 soon after when Persing caught a short curl along the right seam and raced for a 10-yard TD.
The snowball began careening downhill, however, after Diehl took down Lonczynski for an 8-yard loss, and Persing dropped Bo Sheptock after a 4-yard catch on third-and-13.
"I think it just starts with the mentality of the whole team," said Persing. "We want to come out and we want to lay it to teams. We know Berwick is going to be a physical team — they've been physical throughout their history, and one of the best programs in state history — so we preached having physical corners. Our corners need to be able to tackle, so I was just ready to go.
"I like getting my nose in there. I like to prove people wrong sometimes."
The Bulldogs picked up two first downs on their next series (they finished with only four), and moved into Danville territory. Lonczynski, who started 6-of-6 for 53 yards, hit Spencer Kishbaugh in stride for a big gain when the ball was jarred loose and recovered by Gordon at the Danville 25. It was the first of four Berwick turnovers (two in each half), including interceptions by Gordon, Aaron Johnson and Madden Patrick.
In the first half, the Bulldogs managed just 63 yards and three first downs, punting three times, while the Ironmen forged a 28-0 lead.
"Obviously, coming out and running it down and scoring a touchdown on the first drive is huge, regardless of the situation," said Raup. "But I would say after one (defensive) stop — and definitely after the second stop in a row — we gain confidence and we have a feel for what they're doing. It makes it a lot easier at that point."
Brown-Stauffer scored twice in the second quarter, rampaging through Berwick's defense for 17- and 28-yard TD runs. Aaron Johnson caught a 17-yard pass and ran a reverse for 22 to set up Brown-Stauffer's first touchdown. The senior bound for Army-West Point carried three or four players the final 10 yards to make it 13-0. He later broke a draw and accelerated untouched for a 20-0 lead.
"I knew they were going to have kids that were going to hit," said Brown-Stauffer, who took 16 carries for 119 first-half yards. "They've got really good defensive players, they've got physical linebackers, and they hit me a pretty good amount of times. But hearing that, it's like, Yeah, you know, they're physical but so are we. We can hang with anybody."
After Johnson made a diving interception of an overthrow with 1:35 to play in the half, Persing had a 49-yard touchdown play erased by penalty. Three plays later, Gordon found fullback Cameron Kiersch open in the left flat for a 27-yard, catch-and-run TD play. Gordon then ran for the two-point conversion and a 28-0 halftime lead. His 5-yard scoring strike to Persing midway through the third quarter triggered the mercy rule.
Danville outgained the Bulldogs 301 yards to 85, with 164 yards coming on the ground. The Ironmen held Berwick to 27 yards on 24 carries.
"I think we had to prove to ourselves that we could run the football against a physical team, and we did, and that we could defend the run against a physical team like them," Brennan said. "To hold them like we did, another shutout ... It's certainly a good win for us."
DANVILLE 35, BERWICK 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Berwick (4-4);0;0;0;0 — 0
Danville (8-0);7;21;7;0 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D-Carson Persing 10 pass from Zach Gordon (Garrett Hoffman kick), 8:45
Second quarter
D-Ty Brown-Stauffer 17 run (kick failed), 9:41
D-Brown-Stauffer 28 run (Hoffman kick), 2:31
D-Cameron Kiersch 27 pass from Gordon (Gordon run), 0:37.5
Third quarter
D-Persing 5 pass from Gordon (Hoffman kick), 5:13
TEAM STATISTICS
;Ber;Dan
First downs;4;12
Rushes-yards;24-27;35-164
Passing yards;58;137
Comp.-att.-int.;6-18-3;9-14-1
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;4-20;9-64
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Berwick: Ryan Bankes 7-22; Bo Sheptock 6-18; Drey Wilk 3-4; Spencer Kishbaugh 1-(-4); Matthew Lonczynski 7-(-13). Danville: Ty Brown-Stauffer 20-123, 2 TDs; Aaron Johnson 5-31; Cameron Kiersch 3-11; Hunter Gurski 1-7; Kory King 1-1; Zach Gordon 5-(-9).
PASSING — Berwick: Lonczynski 6-18-3, 58 yards. Danville: Gordon 9-13-0, 137 yards, 3 TDs; Madden Patrick 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Berwick: Wilk 3-9; Kishbaugh 2-45; Sheptock 2-4. Danville: Carson Persing 5-68, 2 TDs; Brown-Stauffer 2-25; Kiersch 1-27, TD; Johnson 1-17.