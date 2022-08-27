BLOOMSBURG — Ty Brown-Stauffer walked onto the Panther Stadium turf Friday night surrounded by camouflage, from Bloomsburg's jerseys and cheerleaders' outfits to the Army presence around the field on a military appreciation night.
The public address announcer even gave the Danville senior a shoutout in light of his July 7 commitment to play football at West Point.
So its no wonder Brown-Stauffer felt right at home in the season opener, rushing for 142 yards and two touchdowns to fuel the Ironmen's 58-0 win over the Panthers.
"That's something that's really appreciated," Stauffer said of the pre-game recognition. "I'm just excited to be a part of something bigger. I feel like I fit in (at West Point), and I'm happy they did that."
The game was delayed for 94 minutes by a lightning-heavy storm midway through the second quarter, but Danville led by 37 points at the time of the stoppage. The Ironmen scored touchdowns on five consecutive first-half possessions and on their first second-half series. They also scored via fumble return, interception return and safety in a dominant performance.
Danville seniors Zach Gordon and Carson Persing hooked up for a pair of TD passes; junior Aaron Johnson scored twice; and sophomore Madden Patrick threw a scoring pass for an offense that amassed 329 yards.
All-state senior linebacker Mason Raup took a first-quarter fumble back 18 yards to the end zone; sophomore Cameron Kiersch recorded a sack for a second-quarter safety; and Gordon ran 30 yards to score with a third-quarter interception.
"They're reliable and consistent in everything they do. We've grown to expect that from them," Danville coach Mike Brennan said. "It's a very mature group, and they understand what the goals are and how difficult the challenge is.
"We prepare as hard as we can, mentally and physically, and we'll do the same to get ready for next week."
Brown-Stauffer keyed the Ironmen's opening 75-yard drive with a 20-yard gain on the first play and a 38-yard rumble to paydirt. His 5-yard touchdown capped the first-half scoring for a 44-0 lead. He looked the part of Division I running back, churning out four runs of 15 or more yards on 10 carries.
"Of course, the O-line, they're beasts; they open up huge holes. They prepped all week and were focused all week. All of my success goes to them," said Brown-Stauffer. "Other than that, I felt I had something to prove this week, that I am what I say I am. So I wanted to come out and have some fun, and it worked out."
Gordon, who split time at QB with Patrick, hit Persing for 8- and 15-yard scores in the first half, both quick-hitters that the all-state receiver took to the left pylon. Patrick's lone completion was a perfect 43-yard scoring strike to Johnson while rolling out to his right.
"Both of those guys did an outstanding job," Brennan said of his QBs.
Gordon opened the second-half scoring with his interception return on Bloomsburg's second snap. Johnson broke a 35-yard TD run with 3:15 left in the third for a 58-0 margin.
The Danville defense limited the youthful Panthers to 59 total yards, just 20 through three quarters.
DANVILLE 58, BLOOMSBURG 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Danville (1-0);21;23;14;0 — 58
Bloomsburg (0-1);0;0;0;0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
D-Ty Brown-Stauffer 38 run (Aaron Johnson kick), 10:53
D-Carson Persing 8 pass from Zach Gordon (Johnson kick), 7:04
D-Mason Raup 18 fumble return (Johnson kick), 4:59
Second quarter
D-Aaron Johnson 43 pass from Madden Patrick (Johnson kick), 11:52
D-Safety (Liam Zentner tackled in end zone by Cameron Kiersch), 10:46
D-Persing 15 pass from Gordon (Johnson kick), 7:51
D-Brown-Stauffer 5 run (Johnson kick), 4:48
Third quarter
D-Gordon 30 interception return (Garrett Hoffman kick), 10:30
D-Johnson 35 run (Hoffman kick), 3:15
TEAM STATISTICS
;D;B
First downs;16;5
Rushes-yards;27-233;27-37
Passing yards;96;22
Comp.-Att.-Int.;7-11-0;3-10-1
Total yards;329;59
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;4-25;4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Ty Brown Stauffer 10-142, 2 TDs; Aaron Johnson 4-49, TD; Kory King 2-18; Zach Gordon 2-17; Madden Patrick 1-9; Mason Raup 2-8; Carter Raup 3-5; Cameron Kiersch 1-3; Hunter Gurski 1-0; Team 1-(-18). Bloomsburg: Madden Locke 7-38; Wyatt Brosious 3-30; Nick Wharton 1-4; Blake Zeisloft 8-4; Nasir Kelly 2-(-6); Liam Zentner 6-(-33).
PASSING — Danville: Gordon 6-8-0, 53 yards, 2 TDs; Patrick 1-2-0, 43 yards, TD; C. Raup 0-1-0. Bloomsburg: Zentner 3-9-1, 22 yards; Brosious 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Danville: Johnson 3-54, TD; Carson Persing 2-23, 2 TDs; M. Raup 1-11; Hayden Wynn 1-8. Bloomsburg: Locke 1-15; Kelly 1-4; Jake Fogelsanger 1-3.