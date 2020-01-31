JERSEY SHORE — Mavin James and Dante Harward scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead five Danville scorers in double figures in a 70-59 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball win over Jersey Shore on Thursday.
K.J. Riley and Jack Smith each added 12, while Jagger Dressler had 11 for the Ironmen (13-6), who host Jersey Shore on Saturday..
Danville 70, Jersey Shore 59
Danville (13-6)
Colton Sidler 0 0-2 0, Mavin James 7 1-4 16, Jack Smith 4 2-2 12, K.J. Riley 5 2-2 12, Jagger Dressler 4 1-2 11, Dante Harward 5 3-4 15, Mitch VandenHeuvel 1 0-0 2, Carson Persing 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 9-16 70.
3-point goals: Harward 2, Dressler 2, Smith 2, James.
Did not score: Aiden Wiktor.
Jersey Shore 59
Damian Williams 1 3-4 5, Terrence Stetts 1 0-0 2, Tanner Lorson 6 2-2 15, Nate Ewing 5 10-11 24, Alec Carpenter 1 2-2 5, Jason Stringfellow 1 0-0 3, Cayden Hess 1 2-2 5. Totlas 16 19-21 59.
3-point goals: Ewing 4, Carpenter, Hess, Lorson, Stringfellow.
Did not score: Tristian Gallick, Trevor Gee.
Score by quarters
Danville 14 16 15 25 — 70
Jersey Shore 16 11 8 24 — 59
JV score: Jersey Shore 62-60. High scorer: Danville, Wiktor 18.
n Williams Valley 65,
Line Mountain 49
MANDATA — The Eagles fell behind 49-25 after three quarters, and outscored Williams Valley 24-16 in the fourth quarter, but their rally ultimately fell short in the nonleague game.
Riley Young scored 14 points to lead three Line Mountain players in double figures. Caden Lahr and Tyler Bradley each added 10 points for the Eagles (5-14).
Bo Raho scored 32 points for Williams Valley.
Williams Valley 65,
Line Mountain 49
Williams Valley 65
Bryce Herb 4 3-4 11, Bo Raho 14 0-0 32, Jesse Engle 5 1-2 11, Mason Evans 1 0-4 2, Jake Herman 1 0-3 2, Brady Miller 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 4-13 65.
3-point goals: Raho 4, Miller.
Did not score: Aiden Miller, Brady Evans, Ezriah Hite.
Line Mountain (5-14) 49
Brent Barwick 3 0-0 9, Riley Young 5 4-6 14, Travis Feese 1 0-0 2, Caden Lahr 3 3-4 10, Tyler Bradley 3 4-4 10, Colton Smith 0 2-2 2, Jeremy Lubnow 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13-16 49.
3-point goals: Barwick 3, Lahr.
Did not score: Jace Hackenburg, Rhett Klinger, Cameren Hunsberger, Maverick Bradigan.
Score by quarters
Williams Valley 7 21 21 16 — 65
Line Mountain 9 11 5 24 — 49
n Northumberland Chr. 68,
Benton 35
BENTON — The Warriors jumped out to a 40-10 halftime lead on their way to the dominant nonleague victory.
David King scored a game-high 26 points, and Aaron Knauss added 21 for Northumberland Christian (11-7).
Northumberland Chr. 68,
Benton 35
Northumberland Chr. (11-7) 68
Jack Garvin 2 0-0 4, Jackson Kelly 2 0-0 5, David King 10 3-3 26, Aaron Knauss 8 0-0 21, Luke Snyder 1 0-0 2, Cole Knauss 2 0-0 4, Jacob King 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 3-3 68.
3-point goals: A. Knauss 5, D. King 3, Kelly.
Did not score: Rodney Englehardt, Joshua King, Donnie Rager, Nathan Klinger, Henry McElroy.
Benton (2-14) 35
Aidyn Chapin 5 0-0 11, Josh Grassley 0 2-4 2, Tristan Brown 2 1-2 7, Max Steward 2 0-0 6, Josh Williams 1 0-0 2, Jacob Martin 2 1-2 5, James DiLossi 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-8 35.
3-point goals: Brown 2, Steward 2, Chapin.
Did not score: Nate Kitchel, Luke Hayman.
Score by quarters
Norry Christian 24 16 10 18 — 68
Benton 4 6 18 7 — 35