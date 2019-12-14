DANVILLE — Mavin James, Dante Harward and Jagger Dressler each scored 15 points to lead Danville to a 77-44 victory over Mifflinburg on Friday night in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball.
Dante Colon led the Wildcats (0-2) with 11 points.
Danville 77, Mifflinburg 44
Mifflinburg (0-2) 44
Seth Kline 2 1-1 6, Lane Yoder 0 2-2 2, Dante Colon 3 4-6 11, Liam Church 0 1-2 1, Rylee Stahl 1 2-6 4, Gabe Yoder 1 0-0 3, Cannon Griffith 2 0-2 4, Jake Young 3 4-4 10, Ryan Darrup 1 0-1 2, Carter Breed 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 15-26 44.
3-point goals: Kline, Colon, G. Yoder.
Did not score: Zach Wertman, Jarret Foster.
Danville (2-1) 77
Mavin James 5 5-5 15, Jack Smith 6 0-0 12, KJ Riley 2 0-0 4, Jagger Dressler 6 2-2 15, Dante Harward 5 4-6 15, Mitch Vanden Heuvel 1 0-0 2, Brady Hill 3 1-1 7, Connor Kozick 2 0-1 5, Carson Persing 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 12-15 77.
3-point goals: Dressler, Harward, Kozick.
Did not score: Aiden Wiktor, Dawson Follmer, Charlie Betz, Zach Gordon.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 12 12 9 11 — 44
Danville 21 21 21 14 — 77
n Shamokin 72,
Central Mountain 50
COAL TOWNSHIP — Mason Filarski scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Indians to the HAC-I win.
Shamokin 72,
Central Mountain 50
Central Mountain (1-2) 50
Ujjval Adroja 1 0-0 3, Aidan Major 5 2-2 12, Nicholas Long 1 0-0 2, Cayde McCloskey 2 2-2 6, Jack Hanna 1 0-0 3, Trevor Adair 1 0-1 2, Conner Soo 2 2-5 6, Zane Probst 5 4-7 15, Evan Baker 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 11-19 50.
3-point goals: Adroja, Hanna, Probst.
Did not score: None.
Shamokin (4-0) 72
Joe Masser 6 5-8 17, Dom Michaels 1 0-0 3, Aaron Frasch 1 0-0 2, Matt Schiccatano 4 0-1 8, Cameron Annis 1 0-0 3, Mason Filarski 9 1-2 23, Colin Seedor 3 0-0 7, Cayan Lee 2 0-0 4, Brent Reed 1 0-0 3, JJ Leiby 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 6-11 72.
3-point goals: Filarski 4, Michaels, Annis, Reed.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain 11 12 6 21 — 50
Shamokin 18 23 17 14 — 72
n Milton 58, Midd-West 49
MIDDLEBURG — The Black Panthers dominated the fourth quarter to grab the HAC-II victory.
Qamar Bradley scored a game-high 24 points for the Black Panthers.
Isaac Hummel and Stefan Leitzel each scored 12 points for the Mustangs (2-2). Hummel pulled 11 rebounds.
Milton 58, Midd-West 49
Milton (1-2) 58
Qamar Bradley 8 6-6 24, Kenley Caputo 5 1-2 11, Xzaiver Minium 1 2-2 5, Ceaser Allen 3 0-2 7, Colton Loreman 1 2-2 5, Eric Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 11-14 58.
3-point goals: Bradley 2, Minium, Allen, Loreman.
Did not score: Kyle Wagner, Dom Savidge, Luke DeLong, Jose Oyola,
Midd-West (2-2) 49
Braedon Reid 4 0-1 10, Hunter Wolfley 3 2-3 9, Carter Knepp 1 3-6 5, Stefan Leitzel 4 4-4 12, Andrew Oldt 0 1-2 1, Isaac Hummel 6 0-4 12. Totals 18 10-20 49.
3-point goals: Reid 2, Wolfley.
Did not score: Cordell Hostetler.
Score by quarters
Milton 15 14 11 18 — 58
Midd-West 9 15 21 4 — 49
n Southern Columbia 74,
South Williamsport 51
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Braden Wisloski scored seven points in Southern Columbia’s 25-point first quarter.
The Tigers also got a pair of 3-pointers from Connor Gallagher in the early surge, which forged a 21-point lead. Gallagher finished with 17 points, while Wisloski totaled 13.
Southern Columbia 74,
South Williamsport 51
Southern Columbia 74
Liam Klebon 5 0-0 10, Owen Sosnoski 3 0-0 6, Jake Davis 1 0-0 2, Connor Gallagher 6 3-3 17, Jason Yeick 3 0-0 6, Kaiden Karl 3 2-4 8, Braden Wisloski 6 1-1 13, Dorrin Wetzel 1 0-0 2, Joey Szuler 3 0-1 7, Jake Toczylouski 0 1-2 1, Tommy Ziemba 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 7-11 74.
3-point goals: Gallagher 2, Szuler.
Did not score: Ronnie Zsido.
South Williamsport 51
Ethan Laudenslager 4 3-5 11, Neidig 1 0-0 3, Evan Laudenslager 3 3-9 9, Lee Habalar 6 0-0 16, Persun 2 3-5 9, Hampton 0 0-2 0, Port Habalar 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-21 51.
3-point goals: L. Habalar 4, Persun 2, Neidig.
Did not score: Gantz, Manning, Akers.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia 25 16 15 18 — 74
South Williamsport 4 8 13 25 — 51
n Grace Prep 49,
Meadowbrook Christian 46
STATE COLLEGE — Andrew Summers and Issac Maas each scored 22 points as Grace Prep surged to the win.
Ashton Canelo and Noah Smith paced Meadowbrook with 14 points apiece.
Grace Prep 49,
Meadowbrook Christian 46
Meadowbrook Christian 46
Evan Young 3 0-0 6, Ashton Canelo 7 0-0 14, Nevin Carrier 0 2-2 2, Noah Smith 7 0-1 14, Jacob Reed 3 0-0 8, CJ Carrier 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 2-3 46.
3-point goals: Reed 2.
Did not score: Michael Smith.
Grace Prep 49
Andrew Summers 8 5-6 22, Issac Maas 7 8-11 22, Daniel Rhoads 1 0-0 2, Jesse Codner 1 0-1 3, Isaiah Smith 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 13-19 49.
3-point goals: Codner, Summers.
Did not score: Ethan Costello, Konghyuk Lee, Zane Branfield.
Score by quarters
Meadowbrook Christian 17 8 15 6 — 46
Grace Prep 10 10 11 18 — 49
n Northumberland Chr. 76,
Columbia County Chr. 32
NORTHUMBERLAND — Aaron Knause scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Northumberland Christian.
Northumberland Christian 76,
Columbia County Christian 32
Columbia County Christian 32
Luke Cughan 2 2-2 6, Logan Boucher 1 0-0 2, Austin George 2 0-0 4, Calvin Slusser 1 0-0 2, Ryan Stolter 5 0-1 10, Kyle Slusser 1 0-0 2, Dan Cassel 2 2-4 6. Totals 14 4-7 32.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Luke Zimmerman, Caleb Yocum.
Northumberland Chr. (2-3) 76
Jack Garvin 8 3-5 19, David King 7 0-0 17, Aaron Knause 8 1-2 20, Luke Snyder 2 1-2 5, Cole Knause 2 0-0 5, Henry McElroy 2 0-0 4, Donnie Rager 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 0 2-2 2, Josh King 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 7-11 76.
3-point goals: King 3, A. Knause 3, C. Knause.
Did not score: Jacob King, Rodney Englehardt, Nathan Klinger.
Score by quarters
Columbia County Chr. 2 12 10 8 — 32
Northumberland Chr. 15 27 25 9 — 76