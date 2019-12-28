BLOOMSBURG — Danville pulled away from Northwest Area in the second half Friday to grab a 50-27 win in the third-place game of the girls basketball First Columbia Bank and Trust Holiday Tournament at Bloomsburg University.
The Ironmen (7-1) lost for the first time Thursday in the semifinals of the tournament, but outscored Northwest 30-12 after halftime to return to the win column.
Corinna Petrus scored a game-high 18 points to lead Danville.
Danville 50, Northwest Area 27
Northwest Area 27
Maddie McLendon 0 1-3 1, Charleigh Miner 1 0-0 3, Reagan Harrison 6 2-2 17, Tess Edwards 3 0-0 6. Totals 10 3-5 27.
3-point goals: Harrison 3, Miner.
Did not score: Jill Clark, Megan Harry, Maggie Miller, Brooke Bau.
Danville (7-1) 50
Olivia Outt 1 2-4 4, Kylee Cush 2 3-4 8, Riley Maloney 1 0-0 2, Emily Heath 3 0-0 6, Ella Dewald 1 0-1 2, Corinna Petrus 8 0-0 18, Melanie Egan 4 1-2 10. Totals 20 6-11 50.
3-point goals: Petrus 2, Cush, Egan.
Did not score: Savannah Dowd.
Score by quarters
Northwest 2 13 8 4 — 27
Danville 9 11 16 14 — 50
n Milton 44,
Wyalusing Valley 27
MONTGOMERY — Taylor Snyder scored eight first-half points as Milton took a 19-point halftime lead, and won for the first time this year at the Montgomery Christmas Tournament.
Snyder finished with a game-high 10 points, while Mylea Neidig added seven for the Black Panthers (1-4).
Milton 44, Wyalusing Valley 27
Milton (1-4) 44
Kiersten Stork 1 0-0 2, Leah Walter 2 0-0 5, Taylor Snyder 4 1-1 10, Crystal Hamilton 2 2-4 6, Kyla Rovenolt 1 2-2 4, Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2, Mylea Neidig 2 3-6 7, Tori Brink 1 0-0 2, Larissa Shearer 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 9-13 44.
3-point goals: Snyder, Walter.
Did not score: Carly Neidig.
Wyalusing Valley 27
Olivia Spencer 1 0-0 2, Catherine Brown 1 1-5 3, Madison Putnam 1 0-1 2, Daphne Fassett 4 0-0 9, Layla Botts 0 0-2 0, Olivia Leichliter 2 1-2 5, Laci Norton 2 0-0 5, Hailey Jayne 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 3-12 27.
3-point goals: Fassett, Norton.
Did not score: Chelsea Bassett, Imogen Herbert.
Score by quarters
Milton 17 14 8 5 — 44
Wyalusing 9 3 10 5 — 27
n Southern Columbia 44,
Lourdes Regional 22
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Tigers used a 27-4 advantage over the middle two quarters — including holding the Red Raiders scoreless in the third period — to grab a semifinal win in the Shamokin Holiday Tournament.
Loren Gehret scored 15 points — 12 in the first half — to lead Southern Columbia (6-2). Terri Reichard scored all of her team-high eight points in the first half for Lourdes (4-4).
Southern Columbia 44,
Lourdes Regional 22
Lourdes (4-4) 22
Terri Reichard 2 4-5 8, Katie Sandri 2 0-0 6, Emma Shimko 1 2-2 4, Jocelyn Olvany 0 1-2 1, Meryl Czeponis 1 0-0 3. Totals 6 7-9 22.
3-point goals: Sandri 2, Czeponis.
Did not score: Victoria Lindemuth, Faythe Timmons, Isabella Trujillo, Chloe Rishel, Peyton Kehler, Gabriella Coleman, Emily Shaffer.
Southern Columbia (6-2) 44
Faith Callahan 3 0-0 8, Grace Callahan 2 0-0 5, Ally Griscavage 1 0-4 2, Morgan Marks 3 0-0 6, Loren Gehret 6 0-0 15, Ava Novak 1 0-0 2, Colby Bernhard 2 0-0 4, Rilyn Wisloski 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 0-4 44.
3-point goals: Gehret 3, F. Callahan 2, G. Callahan.
Did not score: Mackenzie Palacz, Tasmiya Russell-King, Ava Yancoskie, Emma Myers, Emma Genners, Maddie Griscavage.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 11 4 0 7 — 22
Southern Columbia 15 14 13 2 — 44
n Mahanoy Area 66,
Shamokin 34
COAL TOWNSHIP — Mahanoy outscored the Indians by 13 in the first quarter and cruised to a win in the semifinals of the Shamokin Holiday Tournament.
Mahanoy Area will face Southern Columbia for the title today.
Kaitlyn Dunn scored 10 points to lead Shamokin (3-5)
Mahanoy Area 66, Shamokin 34
Mahanoy Area 66
Emily Lawrence 4 0-1 9, Cealinn McGroaty 4 0-0 9, Allyson Babinsky 1 0-0 2, Kaziah Streisel 2 0-0 5, Jordan Karmonick 5 1-2 13, Autumn Moss 1 0-0 2, Claudia Clark 6 0-0 16, Caitlee Kessack 0 0-1 0, Meghan Macleary 4 0-0 8, McKenna Cavemas 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 1-4 66.
3-point goals: Clark 4, Karmonick 2, Streisel, McGroaty, Lawrence.
Did not score: Madison Quick, Haley Moss, Alexis Miller, Madison Bowles.
Shamokin (3-5) 34
Emma Tomcavage 1 1-8 3, Emma Kramer 0 2-4 2, Chloe Yoder 1 2-4 4, Ari Nolter 4 0-0 9, Kaitlyn Dunn 4 2-2 10, Sophie Rossnock 1 2-3 4, Cassie Drumheiser 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 9-21 34.
3-point goals: Nolter.
Did not score: Annie Hornberger, Emily Slanina.
Score by quarters
Mahanoy 21 12 15 18 — 66
Shamokin 8 12 7 7 — 34
n Mount Carmel 71,
Schuylkill Haven 18
WEATHERLY — Dani Rae Renno scored 20 points to lead four Red Tornadoes in double figures as Mount Carmel dominated in the semifinals of the Weatherly Holiday Tournament.
Mount Carmel (5-2), which had 12 players score, led 27-0 after the first quarter
Mount Carmel 71,
Schuylkill Haven 18
Schuylkill Haven 18
Madison Scott 1 0-0 3, McKenzie Kramer 1 0-0 3, Brooke Siket 1 5-8 7, Abbey Roshannon 1 0-0 3, Lexi Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 5-8 18.
3-point goals: Scott, Kramer, Roshannon.
Did not score: Ashley Clark, Leigh-Ann Minnick, Emma Kline.
Mount Carmel (5-2) 71
Lauren Ayres 1 0-0 3, Mia Chapman 0 1-2 1, Caroline Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Lauren Shedleski 4 2-2 10, Brooke Bernini 1 0-0 2, Dani Rae Renno 10 0-2 20, Jenna Pizzoli 4 2-2 11, Alyssa Reisinger 6 0-0 12, Jewel Scott 1 0-0 2, Katie Witkoski 1 0-0 2, Maggie McCracken 1 0-0 2, Emily Zsanty 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 5-8 51.
3-point goals: Ayres, Pizzoli.
Did not score: Maddie Sosky, Molly McCracken, Rachel Witkoski.
Score by quarters
Schuylkill Haven 0 6 4 8 — 18
Mount Carmel 27 12 21 11 — 71
n Greenwood 58,
Camp Hill 44
YORK SPRINGS — Kenedy Stroup scored 16 of her game-high 28 points in the second half as Greenwood cruised to a win in the Bermudian Springs Holiday Tournament.
The Wildcats (6-3) forged a 26-13 halftime lead. Alli Walton added 12 points in the victory.
Greenwood 58, Camp Hill 44
Camp Hill 44
Janelyn Vorkapich 1 1-2 3, Bella Hoffer 4 0-0 9, Kendall McCall 5 2-4 12, Emma Guerin 4 1-2 11, Ashley Chrencik 1 1-2 4, Karen Cutler 2 0-1 5. Totals 17 5-11 44.
3-point goals: Guerin, Hoffer, Chrencik, Cutler.
Did not score: Maye Forte.
Greenwood (6-3) 58
Kenedy Stroup 10 6-7 28, Jordan Stroup 2 2-3 7, Abby Taylor 2 0-0 4, Alli Crockett 2 2-5 7, Alli Walton 4 4-6 12. Totals 20 14-21 58.
3-point goals: K. Stroup 2, J. Stroup, Crockett.
Did not score: Ella Brummer.
Score by quarters
Camp Hill 5 8 15 16 — 44
Greenwood 15 11 19 13 — 58
n Hughesville 64,
Line Mountain 39
HUGHESVILLE — Jade Cordrey led three Hughesville scorers in double-digits, and the Spartans forged a 16-point halftime lead in the nonleague game.
Liberty Downs paced Line Mountain (1-7) with 14 points.
Hughesville 64, Line Mountain 39
Line Mountain (1-7) 39
Sage Hoover 0 1-2 1, Sam Snyder 1 3-4 5, Lilliana Feliciano 0 4-8 4, Sam Canepa 0 2-2 2, Katelynne Michael 1 3-3 5, Liberty Downs 5 4-14 14, Emily Gonsar 2 3-5 8. Totals 9 20-38 39.
3-point goals: Gonsar.
Did not score: Jaya London, Kyleen Michael, Kalina Pechart, Brianna Bendas.
Hughesville (5-3) 64
Cierra Getz 1 0-0 2, Alex Snyder 6 1-2 13, Jade Cordrey 6 2-2 17, Madi Paulhamus 1 0-0 2, Olivia Strother 4 7-15 15, Lauren Henry 2 2-2 7, Maria Duff 2 0-0 4, Hailey Poust 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 12-21 64.
3-point goals: Cordrey 3, Henry.
Did not score: Grace Pysher, Kayleigh Rooker.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 4 13 9 13 — 39
Hugesville 13 20 13 18 — 64