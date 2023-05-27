SHIPPENSBURG — Danville's boys' track & field team won its second state title in program history on Saturday — and first since 2006 — getting points in six different events to win the Class 2A crown at Shippensburg University.
On Saturday, the Ironmen got a gold medal from Rory Lieberman — who was third in the two mile on Friday — two silver medals from sprinter Jackson Clarke and a critical fourth-place finish from sophomore pole vaulter, Gavin Holcombe.
Those points, coupled with Bronson Krainak's silver in the javelin on Friday, gave the Ironmen 45 team points, ahead of runner-up Slippery Rock's 40.
Danville, which also won the District 4 title, scored 16 team points in the sprints, 16 in the distance, eight in the throws and five in the jumps.
On Saturday, Lieberman won the team's only individual gold in the two-mile. Clarke finished second in both the 100 and 200 and Holcombe finished fourth in the pole vault.
District 4 won two team titles on Saturday. The Central Columbia girls won the 2A title as well with 39 points.