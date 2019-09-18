The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT — Danville’s boys and girls swept a cross-country quad meet Tuesday at Loyalsock.
Eli Zakarian placed third to lead the Ironmen boys, who defeated Shikellamy, Loyalsock, Hughesville and Midd-West.
Carter Balliet placed fifth to lead the Braves, who went 3-1, including edging Hughesville based on a sixth-runner tiebreaker.
On the girls side, Emma Mikita was third and Coyla Bartholomew was fourth for Danville.
Shikellamy had the top two runners, as Macy Carper edged Alyssa Keeley for the individual win.
BOYS
Shikellamy 27, Loyalsock 32
Danville 23, Loyalsock 36
Loyalsock 17, Midd-West 46
Hughesville 25, Loyalsock 34
Danville 20, Shikellamy 37
Shikellamy 14, Midd-West 49
Shikellamy 28, Hughesville 28*
Danville 15, Midd-West 50
Danville 25, Hughesville 34
Hughesville 15, Midd-West 49
* — won based on sixth place
Individual results
1. Alejandro Quintana (L) 15:27; 2. Hunter Foust (H) 16:12; 3. Eli Zakarian (D) 16:16; 4. Ryan Bahr (H) 16:19; 5. Carter Balliet (S) 16:30; 6. Rory Lieberman (D) 16:33; 7. Alex Reed (L) 16:58; 8. Evan Klinger (D) 16:59; 9. Nick Del Grotto (D) 17:07; 10. Nolan Reynolds (S) 17:09; 11. Kenneth Draper (H) 17:19; 12. John Maize (D) 17:25; 13. Andres Quintana (L) 17:34; 14. Eric Dixon (S) 17:35; 16. Mike Zellers (S) 17:43; 17. Paul Snyder (S) 17:54; 19. Morgan Gavitt (H) 18:11; 21. Caiden Ruderbach (H) 18:33; 24. Isaac Jordan (MW) 18:42; 31. Mitch Cotten (L) 19:25; 33. Jay Oaks (L) 19:32; 51. James Troup (MW) 22:15; 66. Shayne Spencer (MW) 36:31.
GIRLS
Shikellamy 21, Loyalsock 40
Danville 21, Loyalsock 40
Midd-West 25, Loyalsock 36
Hughesville 25, Loyalsock 33
Danville 28, Shikellamy 31
Shikellamy 17, Midd-West 41
Shikellamy 15, Hughesville 50
Danville 18, Midd-West 45
Danville 15, Hughesville 50
Midd-West 16, Hughesville 43
Individual results
1. Macy Carper (S) 19:18; 2. Alyssa Keeley (S) 19:18; 3. Emma Mikita (D) 19:27; 4. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 19:54; 5. Emma Tredinnick (L) 20:17; 6. Micah Sagar (L) 20:32; 7. Brianna Hennett (S) 20:51; 8. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 20:59; 9. Olivia Huron (D) 21:00; 10. Leena Wardeh (D) 21:15; 11. Rachel Buzzini (D) 21:18; 14. Emma Strausser (S) 21:39; 15. Melia Raker (S) 21:41; 16. Emma Shellenberger (MW) 22:22; 17. Makayla Ebersole (MW) 23:35; 23. Kristen Stauffer (MW) 24:06; 27. Annyah Walker (H) 24:32; 28. Emily Dalawy (MW) 24:44; 29. Rachel Detwiler (H) 24:44; 35. Stephanie Rossman (H) 25:49; 37. Katelyn McDonald (H) 26:09; 40. Olivia Cowburn (H) 26:34.
Foltz leads Mifflinburg boys
COAL TOWNSHIP — Mifflinburg’s boys and Shamokin’s girl both went 2-1 in a quad meet hosted by the Indians.
The Wildcats topped Shamokin and edged Central Mountain on a sixth-runner tiebreaker. Mifflinburg was led by Tyler Foltz, who finished eighth. Anthony Feudale led the Indians with a sixth-place finish.
On the girls side, Aubrey Shultz was third to lead the Indians. Marissa Allen placed fourth for Mifflinburg.
BOYS
South Williamsport 20, Shamokin 37
Central Mountain 24, Shamokin 33
Mifflinburg 25, Shamokin 34
Mifflinburg 29, Central Mountain 29*
South Williamsport 25, Mifflinburg 31
South Williamsport 21, Central Mountain 35
* — won based on sixth place
Individual results
1. Port Habalar (SW) 17:32; 2. Evan Laudenslager (SW) 18:06; 3. Ethan Laudenslager (SW) 18:14; 4. Michael Cashwell (CM) 18:21; 5. Gino Serafini (CM) 18:47; 6. Anthony Feudale (Sham) 19:12; 7. Santino Carapellucci (Sham) 19:15; 8. Tyler Foltz (Miff) 19:19; 9. Bryce Gray (CM) 19:41; 10. Izaak Grodotzke (Miff) 19:42; 11. Carson Brubaker (Miff) 19:57; 12. Daniel Reimer (Miff) 20:02; 13. Ethan Kuriga (SW) 20:14; 14. Harrison Abram (Miff) 20:31; 15. Wade Alleman (Sham) 21:34; 17. Riley Huchman (SW) 22:29; 18. Ben Streator (CM) 22:45; 21. Hunter Kerstetter (Sham) 23:51; 23. Holden Shutz (CM) 24:38; 27. Gavin Balchunas (Sham) 26:20.
GIRLS
Shamokin 19, South Williamsport 44
Central Mountain 25, Shamokin 30
Shamokin 20, Mifflinburg 37
Central Mountain 18, Mifflinburg 43
Mifflinburg 19, South Williamsport 44
Central Mountain 18, South Williamsport 45
Individual results
1. Fatima Kaba (CM) 22:08; 2. Madilyn Johns (CM) 22:12; 3. Aubrey Shultz (Sham) 22:41; 4. Marissa Allen (Miff) 22:42; 5. Lauren Peck (SW) 22:56; 6. Kaitlyn Brunson (Sham) 23:39; 7. Kate Amato (Sham) 23:57; 8. Ellen Newman (CM) 24:02; 9. Giana Dressler (CM) 24:06; 10. Grace Nazih (Sham) 24:44; 11. Abbey Wolfe (CM) 24:50; 13. Cassie Ebersole (Miff) 26:03; 14. Kayla Harvey (Sham) 26:24; 15. Ashley Haberman (Miff) 27:34; 20. Katrina Bennage (Miff) 32:46; 21. Kailie Stephens (Miff) 32:48.
Milton boys, girls sweep
ELYSBURG — Leah Walter won as the Black Panthers took four of the top six sports to defeeat Southern Columbia and Central Columbia.
Annabell Reck led the Tigers with a third-place finish.
On the boys side, Tanner Walter won for Milton, and the Black Panthers placed three in the top four.
Brady Reese was eighth for Southern Columbia.
BOYS
Milton 17, Southern Columbia 43
Milton 23, Central Columbia 36
Central Columbia 24, Southern Columbia 33
Individual results
1. Tanner Walter (M) 16:41; 2. Tyler Davies (CC) 17:16; 3. Timmy Marvin (M) 17:53; 4. Brody Bender (M) 17:53; 5. Joshua Broadt (CC) 18:21; 6. Brady Reese (SC) 18:33; 7. Anthony Augustine (CC) 18:50); 8. Nathan Barnett (M) 19:14; 9. Jonah Snyder (M) 19:25; 10. Jarron Ferrara (SC) 19:35; 12. Chase Petro (SC) 19:54; 14. Chase Derk (SC) 19:58; 15. Koy Seesholtz (CC) 19:59; 16. Bryson Osborne (CC) 20:16.
GIRLS
Milton 22, Southern Columbia 33
Milton 15, Central Columbia 50
Southern Columbia 15, Central Columbia 50
Individual results
1. Leah Walter (M) 21:17; 2. Ariane Raymond (M) 21:43; 3. Annabell Reck (SC) 21:53; 4. Katelyn Zimmerman (M) 22:44; 5. Heather Cecco (SC) 23:06; 6. Karenza Musser (M) 23:33; 7. Ali Barvitskie (SC) 23:45; 8. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 23:47; 9. Ryleigh Stewart (M) 24:01; 10. Kate Pollard (SC) 25:22; 13. Kelsey Vederkel (CC) 26:39; 16. Katie Bailey (CC) 27:51; 20. Leah Rakel (CC) 31:38.
Lewisburg boys, girls sweep
LEWISBURG — In both the boys and girls races, the Green Dragons had the second- through sixth-place finishers.
Jacob Hess was the runner-up in the boys race in 16:35, and Hannah Mirshahi was the girls runner-up in 20:56.
BOYS
Lewisburg 20, Williamsport 40
Williamsport 15, Bloomsburg 50
Lewisburg 15, Bloomsburg 50
Individual results
1. Henry Lyon (W) 16:34; 2. Jacob Hess (L) 16:35; 3. Peter Lantz (L) 16:57; 4. Calvin Bailey (L) 17:13; 5. Evan Hart (L) 17:54; 6. Gianluca Perrone (L) 17:57; 8. Ethan Holcomb (W) 18:12; 9. Gavin Furey (W) 18:19; 10. Owen Mahon (W) 18:19; 13. Cody Speigel (W) 18:55; 19. Josh Woodley (B) 19:31; 22. Coby Walmsley (B) 20:09; 28. Connor Yost (B) 21:02; 29. Ronan Serrano (B) 21:05; 34. Eric Dubartell (B) 21:45.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 20, Williamsport 42
Williamsport 17, Bloomsburg 46
Lewisburg 15, Bloomsburg 50
Individual results
1. Lydia Smith (W) 20:24; 2. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 20:56; 3. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:08; 4. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:13; 5. Samantha Wakeman (L) 21:29; 6. Anna Batkowski (L) 21:44; 8. Katie Brue (W) 21:52; 11. Emily Hale (W) 22:56; 12. Anna Weber-Loomis (B) 23:32; 13. Ellie Fisher (W) 23:32; 16. Kanina Lattie (W) 24:13; 32. Myah Stackhouse (B) 28:38; 34. Maggie Hosler (B) 30:21; 36. Grace Huff (B) 32:17.
Warrior Run boys,
girls sweep
TURBOTVILLE — Damein Moser and Lauren Trapani won the races to lead the Defender boys and girls, respectively, to a sweep of a quad meet.
Krystof Lapotsky was second in the boys race for Mount Carmel. Mason Reitenbach placed 11th for the Selinsgrove boys.
Mikayla Carnathan was sixth for the Seals girls, one spot ahead of the Red Tornadoes’ Caroline Fletcher.
BOYS
Jersey Shore 17, Montoursville 44
Jersey Shore 24, Mount Carmel 34
Jersey Shore 19, Selinsgrove 39
Warrior Run 24, Jersey Shore 31
Mount Carmel 23, Montoursville 32
Selinsgrove 24, Montoursville 33
Warrior Run 16, Montoursville 41
Mount Carmel 26, Selinsgrove 29
Warrior Run 22, Mount Carmel 34
Warrior Run 17, Selinsgrove 38
Individual results
1. Damein Moser (WR) 16:45; 2. Krystof Lapotsky (MC) 17:31; 3. Caden Dufrene (WR) 17:40; 4. Andrew Adams (WR) 18:26; 5. Tanner Allison (JS) 18:48; 6. Derek Lawler (MC) 19:02; 7. Micah Worth (JS) 19:08; 8. Raidan Francis (JS) 19:20; 9. Liam Boyer (WR) 19:44; 10. Jeremiah Souloff (Mon) 19:48; 11. Mason Reitenbach (Sel) 19:57; 12. Zach Wentz (Sel) 20:09; 13. Maxwell Ferguson (JS) 20:11; 14. Thomas Sawer (JS) 20:22; 15. PJ Long (MC) 20:24; 17. Caiden Henley (WR) 20:53; 18. Alex McWilliams (Mon) 21:01; 19. Ben Malehorn (Sel) 21:11; 20. Conner Andretta (Sel) 21:17; 21. Josiah Schans (Mon) 21:39; 22. Anthony Stutzcavage (MC) 22:11; 23. Jarrett Lee (Sel) 22:27; 26. Jack Watson (Mon) 23:07; 28. Tyler Winhofer (MC) 23:31; 31. Adam Webster (Mon) 23:40.
GIRLS
Montoursville 26, Jersey Shore 31
Mount Carmel 25, Jersey Shore 30
Selinsgrove 22, Jersey Shore 37
Warrior Run 17, Jersey Shore 46
Montoursville 28, Mount Carmel 28*
Selinsgrove 22, Montoursville 33
Warrior Run 15, Montoursville 48
Selinsgrove 23, Mount Carmel 34
Warrior Run 17, Mount Carmel 45
Warrior Run 19, Selinsgrove 42
* — won based on sixth place
Individual results
1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 18:50; 2. Emma Miller (WR) 20:08; 3. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 20:44; 4. Abby Gerst (JS) 20:49; 5. Mikayla Carnathan (Sel) 20:51; 6. Caroline Fletcher (MC) 21:02; 7. Ade Leason (Sel) 21:03; 8. Alanna Ranck (WR) 21:04; 9. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 21:07; 10. Raya Pauling (Mon) 21:40; 12. Kolbi Krebs (MC) 22:17; 14. Molly Cool (Mon) 23:00; 15. Breia Mayes (Sel) 23:07; 16. Zoe Tomko (Sel) 23:14; 17. Claudia Morris (MC) 23:20; 18. Hadley Hager (JS) 23:31; 20. Maddy Gerst (JS) 24:06; 21. Katie Musto (Mon) 24:08; 22. Laura Malehorn (Sel) 24:09; 23. Halie Marriott (Mon) 24:34; 24. Molly Petrucci (MC) 24:38; 30. Gabby Shearer (Mon) 25:19; 32. Kyleigh Hegger (JS) 25:25; 33. Eliza Nevis (MC) 25:32; 34. Mykay Bartman (JS). 26:01.