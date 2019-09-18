The Daily Item

WILLIAMSPORT — Danville’s boys and girls swept a cross-country quad meet Tuesday at Loyalsock.

Eli Zakarian placed third to lead the Ironmen boys, who defeated Shikellamy, Loyalsock, Hughesville and Midd-West.

Carter Balliet placed fifth to lead the Braves, who went 3-1, including edging Hughesville based on a sixth-runner tiebreaker.

On the girls side, Emma Mikita was third and Coyla Bartholomew was fourth for Danville.

Shikellamy had the top two runners, as Macy Carper edged Alyssa Keeley for the individual win.

BOYS

Shikellamy 27, Loyalsock 32

Danville 23, Loyalsock 36

Loyalsock 17, Midd-West 46

Hughesville 25, Loyalsock 34

Danville 20, Shikellamy 37

Shikellamy 14, Midd-West 49

Shikellamy 28, Hughesville 28*

Danville 15, Midd-West 50

Danville 25, Hughesville 34

Hughesville 15, Midd-West 49

* — won based on sixth place

Individual results

1. Alejandro Quintana (L) 15:27; 2. Hunter Foust (H) 16:12; 3. Eli Zakarian (D) 16:16; 4. Ryan Bahr (H) 16:19; 5. Carter Balliet (S) 16:30; 6. Rory Lieberman (D) 16:33; 7. Alex Reed (L) 16:58; 8. Evan Klinger (D) 16:59; 9. Nick Del Grotto (D) 17:07; 10. Nolan Reynolds (S) 17:09; 11. Kenneth Draper (H) 17:19; 12. John Maize (D) 17:25; 13. Andres Quintana (L) 17:34; 14. Eric Dixon (S) 17:35; 16. Mike Zellers (S) 17:43; 17. Paul Snyder (S) 17:54; 19. Morgan Gavitt (H) 18:11; 21. Caiden Ruderbach (H) 18:33; 24. Isaac Jordan (MW) 18:42; 31. Mitch Cotten (L) 19:25; 33. Jay Oaks (L) 19:32; 51. James Troup (MW) 22:15; 66. Shayne Spencer (MW) 36:31.

GIRLS

Shikellamy 21, Loyalsock 40

Danville 21, Loyalsock 40

Midd-West 25, Loyalsock 36

Hughesville 25, Loyalsock 33

Danville 28, Shikellamy 31

Shikellamy 17, Midd-West 41

Shikellamy 15, Hughesville 50

Danville 18, Midd-West 45

Danville 15, Hughesville 50

Midd-West 16, Hughesville 43

Individual results

1. Macy Carper (S) 19:18; 2. Alyssa Keeley (S) 19:18; 3. Emma Mikita (D) 19:27; 4. Coyla Bartholomew (D) 19:54; 5. Emma Tredinnick (L) 20:17; 6. Micah Sagar (L) 20:32; 7. Brianna Hennett (S) 20:51; 8. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 20:59; 9. Olivia Huron (D) 21:00; 10. Leena Wardeh (D) 21:15; 11. Rachel Buzzini (D) 21:18; 14. Emma Strausser (S) 21:39; 15. Melia Raker (S) 21:41; 16. Emma Shellenberger (MW) 22:22; 17. Makayla Ebersole (MW) 23:35; 23. Kristen Stauffer (MW) 24:06; 27. Annyah Walker (H) 24:32; 28. Emily Dalawy (MW) 24:44; 29. Rachel Detwiler (H) 24:44; 35. Stephanie Rossman (H) 25:49; 37. Katelyn McDonald (H) 26:09; 40. Olivia Cowburn (H) 26:34.

Foltz leads Mifflinburg boys

COAL TOWNSHIP — Mifflinburg’s boys and Shamokin’s girl both went 2-1 in a quad meet hosted by the Indians.

The Wildcats topped Shamokin and edged Central Mountain on a sixth-runner tiebreaker. Mifflinburg was led by Tyler Foltz, who finished eighth. Anthony Feudale led the Indians with a sixth-place finish.

On the girls side, Aubrey Shultz was third to lead the Indians. Marissa Allen placed fourth for Mifflinburg.

BOYS

South Williamsport 20, Shamokin 37

Central Mountain 24, Shamokin 33

Mifflinburg 25, Shamokin 34

Mifflinburg 29, Central Mountain 29*

South Williamsport 25, Mifflinburg 31

South Williamsport 21, Central Mountain 35

* — won based on sixth place

Individual results

1. Port Habalar (SW) 17:32; 2. Evan Laudenslager (SW) 18:06; 3. Ethan Laudenslager (SW) 18:14; 4. Michael Cashwell (CM) 18:21; 5. Gino Serafini (CM) 18:47; 6. Anthony Feudale (Sham) 19:12; 7. Santino Carapellucci (Sham) 19:15; 8. Tyler Foltz (Miff) 19:19; 9. Bryce Gray (CM) 19:41; 10. Izaak Grodotzke (Miff) 19:42; 11. Carson Brubaker (Miff) 19:57; 12. Daniel Reimer (Miff) 20:02; 13. Ethan Kuriga (SW) 20:14; 14. Harrison Abram (Miff) 20:31; 15. Wade Alleman (Sham) 21:34; 17. Riley Huchman (SW) 22:29; 18. Ben Streator (CM) 22:45; 21. Hunter Kerstetter (Sham) 23:51; 23. Holden Shutz (CM) 24:38; 27. Gavin Balchunas (Sham) 26:20.

GIRLS

Shamokin 19, South Williamsport 44

Central Mountain 25, Shamokin 30

Shamokin 20, Mifflinburg 37

Central Mountain 18, Mifflinburg 43

Mifflinburg 19, South Williamsport 44

Central Mountain 18, South Williamsport 45

Individual results

1. Fatima Kaba (CM) 22:08; 2. Madilyn Johns (CM) 22:12; 3. Aubrey Shultz (Sham) 22:41; 4. Marissa Allen (Miff) 22:42; 5. Lauren Peck (SW) 22:56; 6. Kaitlyn Brunson (Sham) 23:39; 7. Kate Amato (Sham) 23:57; 8. Ellen Newman (CM) 24:02; 9. Giana Dressler (CM) 24:06; 10. Grace Nazih (Sham) 24:44; 11. Abbey Wolfe (CM) 24:50; 13. Cassie Ebersole (Miff) 26:03; 14. Kayla Harvey (Sham) 26:24; 15. Ashley Haberman (Miff) 27:34; 20. Katrina Bennage (Miff) 32:46; 21. Kailie Stephens (Miff) 32:48.

Milton boys, girls sweep

ELYSBURG — Leah Walter won as the Black Panthers took four of the top six sports to defeeat Southern Columbia and Central Columbia.

Annabell Reck led the Tigers with a third-place finish.

On the boys side, Tanner Walter won for Milton, and the Black Panthers placed three in the top four.

Brady Reese was eighth for Southern Columbia.

BOYS

Milton 17, Southern Columbia 43

Milton 23, Central Columbia 36

Central Columbia 24, Southern Columbia 33

Individual results

1. Tanner Walter (M) 16:41; 2. Tyler Davies (CC) 17:16; 3. Timmy Marvin (M) 17:53; 4. Brody Bender (M) 17:53; 5. Joshua Broadt (CC) 18:21; 6. Brady Reese (SC) 18:33; 7. Anthony Augustine (CC) 18:50); 8. Nathan Barnett (M) 19:14; 9. Jonah Snyder (M) 19:25; 10. Jarron Ferrara (SC) 19:35; 12. Chase Petro (SC) 19:54; 14. Chase Derk (SC) 19:58; 15. Koy Seesholtz (CC) 19:59; 16. Bryson Osborne (CC) 20:16.

GIRLS

Milton 22, Southern Columbia 33

Milton 15, Central Columbia 50

Southern Columbia 15, Central Columbia 50

Individual results

1. Leah Walter (M) 21:17; 2. Ariane Raymond (M) 21:43; 3. Annabell Reck (SC) 21:53; 4. Katelyn Zimmerman (M) 22:44; 5. Heather Cecco (SC) 23:06; 6. Karenza Musser (M) 23:33; 7. Ali Barvitskie (SC) 23:45; 8. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 23:47; 9. Ryleigh Stewart (M) 24:01; 10. Kate Pollard (SC) 25:22; 13. Kelsey Vederkel (CC) 26:39; 16. Katie Bailey (CC) 27:51; 20. Leah Rakel (CC) 31:38.

Lewisburg boys, girls sweep

LEWISBURG — In both the boys and girls races, the Green Dragons had the second- through sixth-place finishers.

Jacob Hess was the runner-up in the boys race in 16:35, and Hannah Mirshahi was the girls runner-up in 20:56.

BOYS

Lewisburg 20, Williamsport 40

Williamsport 15, Bloomsburg 50

Lewisburg 15, Bloomsburg 50

Individual results

1. Henry Lyon (W) 16:34; 2. Jacob Hess (L) 16:35; 3. Peter Lantz (L) 16:57; 4. Calvin Bailey (L) 17:13; 5. Evan Hart (L) 17:54; 6. Gianluca Perrone (L) 17:57; 8. Ethan Holcomb (W) 18:12; 9. Gavin Furey (W) 18:19; 10. Owen Mahon (W) 18:19; 13. Cody Speigel (W) 18:55; 19. Josh Woodley (B) 19:31; 22. Coby Walmsley (B) 20:09; 28. Connor Yost (B) 21:02; 29. Ronan Serrano (B) 21:05; 34. Eric Dubartell (B) 21:45.

GIRLS

Lewisburg 20, Williamsport 42

Williamsport 17, Bloomsburg 46

Lewisburg 15, Bloomsburg 50

Individual results

1. Lydia Smith (W) 20:24; 2. Hannah Mirshahi (L) 20:56; 3. Olivia Beattie (L) 21:08; 4. Delaney Humphrey (L) 21:13; 5. Samantha Wakeman (L) 21:29; 6. Anna Batkowski (L) 21:44; 8. Katie Brue (W) 21:52; 11. Emily Hale (W) 22:56; 12. Anna Weber-Loomis (B) 23:32; 13. Ellie Fisher (W) 23:32; 16. Kanina Lattie (W) 24:13; 32. Myah Stackhouse (B) 28:38; 34. Maggie Hosler (B) 30:21; 36. Grace Huff (B) 32:17.

Warrior Run boys,

girls sweep

TURBOTVILLE — Damein Moser and Lauren Trapani won the races to lead the Defender boys and girls, respectively, to a sweep of a quad meet.

Krystof Lapotsky was second in the boys race for Mount Carmel. Mason Reitenbach placed 11th for the Selinsgrove boys.

Mikayla Carnathan was sixth for the Seals girls, one spot ahead of the Red Tornadoes’ Caroline Fletcher.

BOYS

Jersey Shore 17, Montoursville 44

Jersey Shore 24, Mount Carmel 34

Jersey Shore 19, Selinsgrove 39

Warrior Run 24, Jersey Shore 31

Mount Carmel 23, Montoursville 32

Selinsgrove 24, Montoursville 33

Warrior Run 16, Montoursville 41

Mount Carmel 26, Selinsgrove 29

Warrior Run 22, Mount Carmel 34

Warrior Run 17, Selinsgrove 38

Individual results

1. Damein Moser (WR) 16:45; 2. Krystof Lapotsky (MC) 17:31; 3. Caden Dufrene (WR) 17:40; 4. Andrew Adams (WR) 18:26; 5. Tanner Allison (JS) 18:48; 6. Derek Lawler (MC) 19:02; 7. Micah Worth (JS) 19:08; 8. Raidan Francis (JS) 19:20; 9. Liam Boyer (WR) 19:44; 10. Jeremiah Souloff (Mon) 19:48; 11. Mason Reitenbach (Sel) 19:57; 12. Zach Wentz (Sel) 20:09; 13. Maxwell Ferguson (JS) 20:11; 14. Thomas Sawer (JS) 20:22; 15. PJ Long (MC) 20:24; 17. Caiden Henley (WR) 20:53; 18. Alex McWilliams (Mon) 21:01; 19. Ben Malehorn (Sel) 21:11; 20. Conner Andretta (Sel) 21:17; 21. Josiah Schans (Mon) 21:39; 22. Anthony Stutzcavage (MC) 22:11; 23. Jarrett Lee (Sel) 22:27; 26. Jack Watson (Mon) 23:07; 28. Tyler Winhofer (MC) 23:31; 31. Adam Webster (Mon) 23:40.

GIRLS

Montoursville 26, Jersey Shore 31

Mount Carmel 25, Jersey Shore 30

Selinsgrove 22, Jersey Shore 37

Warrior Run 17, Jersey Shore 46

Montoursville 28, Mount Carmel 28*

Selinsgrove 22, Montoursville 33

Warrior Run 15, Montoursville 48

Selinsgrove 23, Mount Carmel 34

Warrior Run 17, Mount Carmel 45

Warrior Run 19, Selinsgrove 42

* — won based on sixth place

Individual results

1. Lauren Trapani (WR) 18:50; 2. Emma Miller (WR) 20:08; 3. Alyssa Hoffman (WR) 20:44; 4. Abby Gerst (JS) 20:49; 5. Mikayla Carnathan (Sel) 20:51; 6. Caroline Fletcher (MC) 21:02; 7. Ade Leason (Sel) 21:03; 8. Alanna Ranck (WR) 21:04; 9. Mikaela Majcher (WR) 21:07; 10. Raya Pauling (Mon) 21:40; 12. Kolbi Krebs (MC) 22:17; 14. Molly Cool (Mon) 23:00; 15. Breia Mayes (Sel) 23:07; 16. Zoe Tomko (Sel) 23:14; 17. Claudia Morris (MC) 23:20; 18. Hadley Hager (JS) 23:31; 20. Maddy Gerst (JS) 24:06; 21. Katie Musto (Mon) 24:08; 22. Laura Malehorn (Sel) 24:09; 23. Halie Marriott (Mon) 24:34; 24. Molly Petrucci (MC) 24:38; 30. Gabby Shearer (Mon) 25:19; 32. Kyleigh Hegger (JS) 25:25; 33. Eliza Nevis (MC) 25:32; 34. Mykay Bartman (JS). 26:01.

