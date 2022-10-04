DANVILLE — Fresh off clocking the 13th fastest time in the country Saturday at Lehigh University, Rory Leiberman beat teammate Dane Spahr by 45 seconds to lead Danville to a boys cross-country sweep of a quad-meet in driving rain Tuesday.
Danville's boys beat the Warrior Run (15-50), Selinsgrove (18-43) and Montoursville (18-45). The Seals beat Warrior Run (15-48) and the Warriors (20-42). Warrior Run edged Montoursville, 26-29.
In the girls race, Shaela Kruskie of Selinsgrove won in 19:44, but the next five spots went to Danville runners as the Ironmen swept the same three teams.
Danville beat Warrior Run (15-40) and Selinsgrove (15-50). The Ironmen beat the Warriors, 15-49. Warrior Run beat Selinsgrove (15-50) and Montoursville (15-49). The Warriors beat the Seals, 15-50.
Leiberman ran a 16:58 in the poor weather after finishing second at the Paul Short Invitational in a scintillating 14:49 on Saturday, which is the 13th fastest time in the United States this year according to Milesplit.com. It was the first time in his outstanding career that Leiberman broke 15 minutes in a 3.1-mile cross-country race. Brian DiCola of Hatboro-Horsham ran the second fastest time in Pennsylvania history to win in a Short-record 14:43.
Spahr, who won a big race of his own this weekend at the NEPA Invitational on the District 4 Championship course at Bloomsburg University, finished in 17:63 on Tuesday. Owen Crane was fifth for the Ironmen in 18:38.
Derrick Blair was fourth as the top finisher for the Seals in 18:27.
In the girls race, Danville's Victoria Bartholomew placed second in 19:57, while Hannah Bartholomew was third in 21:13.
Sage Dunkleberger was the top finisher for Warrior Run. Her time of 22:04 placed her seventh.
Boys
Danville 15, Warrior Run 50
Danville 18, Selinsgrove 43
Danville 18, Montoursville 45
Selinsgrove 15, Warrior Run 48
Selinsgrove 20, Montoursville 42
Warrior Run 29, Montoursville 26
1. Rory Leiberman (Dan), 16:58; 2. Dane Spahr (Dan), 17:43; 3. Weston Fry (MTV), 17:53; 4. Derrick Blair (Sel), 18:27; 5. Owen Crane (Dan), 18:38; 6. Nate Girmay (Dan), 17:39; 7. Jonah Weaver (Dan), 18:41; 9. Gabe Schaeffer (Sel), 19:32; 10. Michael Andretta (Sel), 19:57; 12. Lamond Rodgers (Sel), 20:49; 14. Matt Stebila (Sel), 20:57; 17. Edwin Amadeo (WR), 21:35; 18. Aidan Hoffman (WR), 21:42; 19. Jackson Watkins (MTV), 21:58; 25. David Royles (WR), 26:24; 26. Spencer Fogelman (WR), 26:27; 27. Ryan Aguirre (MTV), 25:05; 28. Tyler Dever (MTV), 25:08; 30. Isaiah Ashe (MTV), 26:30.
Girls
Danville 15, Warrior Run 40
Danville 15, Selinsgrove 50
Danville 15, Montoursville 49
Warrior Run 15, Selinsgrove 50
Warrior Run 15, Montoursville 49
Montoursville 15, Selinsgrove 50
1. Shaela Kruskie (Sel), 19:44; 2. Victoria Bartholomew (Dan), 19:57; 3. Hannah Bartholomew (Dan), 21:13; 4. Alivia Shen (Dan), 21:31; 5. Lauren Benfer (Dan), 21:49; 6. Thea Sommner (Dan), 22:01; 7. Sage Dunkleberger (WR), 22:04; 8. Siena Dunkleberger (WR), 22:11; 9. Kierra Shaffer (WR), 23:26; 10. Claire Duffrene (WR), 23:26; 11. Kelsey Hoffman (WR), 23:27; 14. Maizy Havens (MTV), 24:50; 18. Karleigh McKenna (MTV), 27:30; 19. Elizabeth Wanner (MTV), 27:31; 22. Alexa Tira (MTV), 29:54; 23. Lalia Shreck (MTV), 30:15.