DANVILLE — For first-year coach Devon Francke, his Danville boys lacrosse team achieved his expectations, and then some despite falling to Cocalico 25-9 in the opening round of the PIAA boys lacrosse playoff on Tuesday at Ironmen Stadium in Danville.
Francke, who teaches economics and world cultures at Danville, played his club lacrosse at Penn State as a defenseman.
The Ironmen were coming off a four-win season in 2022 and finished the year at 15-4.
Francke set a goal of winning the District 4 championship for the team at the start of his first year. They accomplished that last week with a come-from-behind win at home over Selinsgrove.
“I was extremely excited when I saw the caliber of players they had, and they needed a little bit of structure, and that’s not a knock to the previous coaches at all, it is tough in this area getting into the sport, so my goal was a district title, at the minimum, but all credit goes to the kids,” Francke said. “These kids are the hardest working people I have ever met, and this season’s success is completely on them.”
Danville was trailing 3-2 in the first quarter when defenseman Kade Cush was given a three-minute ejection penalty for what the referee’s deemed a hit to the Eagles' player's head.
It was a call that turned the game from 3-2 to 5-3 in favor of Cocalico as they scored twice in 31 seconds in the non-releasable foul.
From there, the Eagles would take a 5-3 lead after the first quarter, and turned that into a 14-8 halftime lead.
The teams combined to score 14 goals in the second quarter alone as Danville cut the lead to 7-5 with 7:07 left in the first half
It was as close as Danville would get for the rest of the game.
The Eagles held Danville scoreless in the third quarter and led 23-8 going into the fourth.
Danville allowed just two goals in the fourth quarter as senior attack man Ty Brown-Stauffer scored the final goal of the game, giving him the hat trick to go along with his two assists as five different players tallied at least one goal for the Ironmen.
Danville will have to replace several key positions players including goalie Jonny Dunkle.
“We are training up some goalies, and Talan Walton who played a lot of minutes today, we’re looking at him as one of our faceoff guys but there’s no replacing a Kyle Vanden Heuvel or a Dunkle or Stauffer-Brown. It's what can we do best to mitigate the loss, and I think we have the pieces in place for that,” Francke added.
Zach Belknap led the Eagles (20-2) with 10 goals as four players tallied in double figures for the District 3 runner-ups.
“15-4 (record) is impressive, but what I am most proud of is that these kids are now a family, and everyone cares deeply about one another and that’s what really achieved the success of the program,” Francke added.
PIAA PLAYOFFS CLASS 2A
FIRST ROUND
at Ironmen Stadium
COCALICO 25, DANVILLE 9
Cocalico;5;9;9;2 — 25
Danville;3;5;0;1 — 9
Scoring
Cocalico: Zach Belknap, 10G, A; Evan Youndt, 4G, A; Kaden Martin, 4G, Dolan Byrnes 3G, Brady Gallagher, 2 G, Tate Renaud G, Carter Getz.
Danville: Ty Brown-Stauffer 3G, 2A; Kyle Vanden Heuvel G, 2A; Gabe Petrus 2G, Cameron Kiersch G, Carter Heath, G.
Shots: Cocalico 20-15.
Saves: Cocalico, Grant Lockhart, 7; Danville, Jonny Dunkle, 8.