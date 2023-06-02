DANVILLE — In a game of runs, Danville had the one that mattered most.
After cutting its deficit to two goals late in the third quarter of Friday's district boys lacrosse championship, Danville fell behind by three just 17 seconds into the fourth as Selinsgrove’s Mason Dressler scored his fourth goal of the game.
It was the last goal the Seals would score as the Ironmen rallied with four unanswered goals over the final 7 minutes, 36 seconds to win their first-ever district crown, 10-9 at Ironmen Stadium.
Danville (15-3) will host Cocalico from District 3 on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
Ty Brown-Stauffer had three goals, including the game-winner with 76 seconds remaining in regulation. He took a feed from Gabe Petrus and fired a shot to the far post, giving Danville its only lead of the game.
Selinsgrove had several opportunities to score over the final 30 seconds, taking advantage of Danville turnovers, but a final shot went wide as the horn sounded.
Danville outscored the Seals 7-3 in the second half of the game aided by a stingy defense and the play of goalie Jonny Dunkle, who came up with big saves in key moments.
“We talked a lot about not getting down on ourselves this week,” Ironmen first-year coach Devon Francke said. “When we played Selinsgrove the first time, we were down 9-7 going into the fourth and we ended up winning 11-9, but things didn’t fall our way the next game. We told the kids that if we string things together — win a faceoff, now you are in the offensive zone, get a goal — and we told our defense that they can’t score if they can’t shoot.”
It was the third time the teams met this season with each team winning on its home field.
Both teams netted two goals apiece in the first quarter before the Seals (15-5) started to take control in the second quarter. They scored four unanswered goals, one in a man-up situation, as they pushed the lead to 6-3 at halftime.
“It was hard telling the offense how to attack (Selinsgrove goalie) Parker Attwood. At one point, he dove 3 yards across the crease and made a save, and there’s no defending that as he played out of his mind,” Francke said. “Jonny played out of his mind tonight, as well, and he let one goal in on the final 10 shots.”
Kyle Vanden Heuvel scored on a man-up situation for Danville with 2:29 left before the half to stop the Seals' run of four unanswered goals, cutting the deficit in half on a shot to the far post.
It was the first goal for Danville in more than 10 minutes.
Vanden Heuvel helped the Ironman close the gap to 6-4 on a goal two minutes into the second half before Selinsgrove took advantage of a turnover. Valentino Barillaro second his goal of the game, which just snuck inside the far post, to put the Seals back up by three, 7-4.
Ryan Prall’s second goal of the game brought Danville within 7-5 before Caden Baer gave the Seals a three-goal cushion again at 8-5 with just over four minutes left to go in the third quarter.
“This team always keeps me on my heels,” Francke said, “and even when we went down 6 to 3, I still had a good feeling in my gut that we were going to end up winning this game.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS LACROSSE
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Danville High School
DANVILLE 10, SELINSGROVE 9
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;2;4;2;1 — 9
Danville;2;1;3;4 — 10
First quarter
S-Valentino Barillaro (Parker Helsel), 9:50; D-Ty Brown-Stauffer, 8:00; S-Jake Keeney, 2:21; D-Ryan Prall, 58.1.
Second quarter
S-Mason Dressler, 11:00; S-Dressler, 9:03; S-Benjamin Bucher, 8:25; S-Dressler, 7:17; D-Kyle Vanden Heuvel (Prall), 2:29.
Third quarter
D-Vanden Heuvel, 10:11; S- Barillaro, 7:18; D- Prall, 6:12; S- Caden Baer, 4:17; D- Cameron Kiersch (Carter Heath), 44.4.
Fourth quarter
S-Dressler,11:43; D- Gabe Petrus, 7:36; D- Brown-Stauffer (Petrus), 4:35; D- Prall, 3:44; D- Brown-Stauffer (Petrus), 1:16.
Shots: Danville 34-17. Saves: Selinsgrove (Parker Atwood); Danville 11 (Jonny Dunkle.