BLOOMSBURG — Danville sophomore Gavin Holcombe won his second consecutive District 4 Diving title on Saturday, outlasting his teammate Grant Facktor for gold.
Both Holcombe and Faktor qualified for the state meet next month at Bucknell University.
Holcombe scored 199.20 points to claim gold for the second time. Faktor was second at 189.25 points. Their teammate, Ethan Reidheimer was third.
On the girls' side, Central Columbia's Ava Snyder won by more than 20 points, scoring 215.15 points. Bloomsburg's Reagan Flick edged Danville junior Aleix Snover for silver and a spot at states.
Lewisburg's Hazel Buonopane was just behind Snover in fourth.
The District 4 Swim championships are Wednesday and Thursday at Williamsport High School.
District 4 Diving Championships
Saturday at Bloomsburg MS
Top 2 Qualify for states
GIRLS:
1. Ava Snyder (Central Columbia), 215.15; 2. Reagan Flick (Bloomsburg), 193.10; 3. Alexis Snover (Danville), 182.05; 4. Hazel Buonopane (Lewisburg), 177.65; 5. Meg Stout (Central Columbia), 168.55; 6. Camden Wasilewski (Bloomsburg), 159.75; 7. Jillian Lowe (Danville), 122.95; 8. Cassidy Kashner (Bloomsburg), 118.20.
BOYS:
1. Gavin Holcombe (Danville), 199.20; 2. Grant Facktor (Danville), 189.25; 3. Ethan Riedhammer (Danville), 177.90; 4. Vance Shiko (Shamokin), 154.30; 5. Brian Jovel-Martinez (Shamokin), 150.25l 6. Elias Hosler (Central Columbia), 142.95; 7. Treyvon Simpson (Athens), 111.35