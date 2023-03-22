HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans didn't drop a set in singles to claim the HAC-II victory over the Ironmen.
The closest singles match came at No. 1. Danville's Luke Frisca dropped a 7-3 decision in a first-set tiebreak, before falling 6-4 to Hughesville's John Finnegan.
Danville won both doubles matches. Collin Cummins and Luke Hilkert won in three sets at No. 1 doubles, while Rocco Richards and Jaylen Ferguson rolled at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-1, 6-3.
Danville drops to 0-1 overall and HAC-II, and will host Jersey Shore today in a crossover match.
Hughesville 3, Danville 2
Singles
John Finnegan (H) def. Luke Frisca, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; Mason Thomas (H) def. Nick Petrick, 6-1, 6-2; Austin McKean (H) def. Stefan Kupas, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
Collin Cummins-Luke Hilkert (D) def. Jake Buch-Josh Meyers, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3; Rocco Richards-Jaylen Ferguson (D) def. Michael Finnegan-Aiden McGinley, 6-1, 6-3.