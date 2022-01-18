MOUNT CARMEL — It was an intense finish in the 50 free as Danville took on Mount Carmel in a swimming dual meet.
Lucas Lubinski held the lead through the race and pushed in the last few meters to post a 28.94. Danville’s Julian Hardin finished second with a 29.23.
“You have to sprint the entire time,” Lubinski said. “It’s really fast and competitive. You have to be ready for it.”
Lubinski also competed in the 200 medley relay to help Mount Carmel finish second with a 2:14.60.
Danville edged Mount Carmel 56-42 on Tuesday in boys swimming and diving.
Ryan Hause, who will compete for a top spot in his respective races, was once again greeted by an open pool in the 500 freestyle. Hause finished the 500 in 5:21.97. He also won the 100 breaststroke with a final of 1:12.09.
The Danville girls competed by themselves.
Alivia Shen opened the girls meet for Danville as the combination of Shen, Victoria Bartholomew, Hannah Bartholomew, and Coyla Bartholomew posted a 2:06.94 to win the 200 medley relay.
The relays were a little extra special for Shen. She received a little extra boost going against her teammate and friend in the opening lap.
“It was fun, because I raced my good friend Ana Hummel in the 50 back,” Shen said of the race. “We were pushing each other. It was pretty good.”
Shen finished with a 2:21.73 in the 200 individual medley. She then followed that up with a 1:05.22 in the 100 butterfly, winning both events.
“I like the 200 IM, because it incorporates all four strokes,” Shen said. “I don’t really get bored of it. Swimming with Maya (Hasenbalg) was really fun. Coach just told us to push it.”
All the extra push helped the girls push through the meet. Mount Carmel did not have an entry, which made for some unique matchups.
BOYS
DANVILLE 56, MOUNT CARMEL 42
200 m relay: 1. Danville (Liam Liotta, Connor Fitzgerald, Ryan Hause, Julian Hardin), 2:05.29. 200 free: 1. Liam Liotta (DAN), 2:14.92; 2. Jackson Gensemer (MCA), 2:35.03. 50 free: 1. Lucas Lubinski (MCA), 28.94; 2. Julian Hardin (DAN), 29.23; 3. Caleb Gensemer (MCA), 29.59. 100 fly: 1. Julian Hardin (DAN), 1:21.17. 100 free: 1. Liam Liotta (DAN), 55.91; 2. Jacob Zarski (MCA), 56.96; 3. Lucas Lubinski (MCA), 1:06.83; 500 free: 1. Ryan Hause (DAN), 5:21.97. 200 free relay: 1. Danville (Connor Fitzgerald, Julian Hardin, Liam Liotta, Ryan Hause), 1:54.48. 100 back: 1. Jacob Zarski (MCA), 1:09.28; 2. Caleb Gensemer (MCA), 1:25.79. 100 breast: 1. Ryan Hause (DAN), 1:12.09; 2. Connor Fitzgerald (DAN), 1:24.32; 3. Jackson Gensemer (MCA), 1:29.43. 400 free relay: 1. Mount Carmel (Jacob Zarski, Lucas Lubinski, Caleb Gensemer, Jackson Gensemer), 4:25.23.
GIRLS
200 m relay: 1. Danville (Alivia Shen, Hannah Bartholomew, Coyla Bartholomew, Victoria Bartholomew), 2:06.94. 200 free: 1. Brenna Ross (DAN), 2:08.16; 2. Ava Blansfield (DAN), 2:17.28. 200 IM: 1. Alivia Shen (DAN), 2:21.73; 2. Maya Hasenbalg (DAN), 2:38.50. 50 free: 1. Anna Hummel (DAN), 29.63; 2. Abby Thomas (DAN), 32.05. 100 free: 1. Victoria Bartholomew (DAN), 1:02.08; 2. Ava Ross (DAN), 1:09.94. 100 fly: 1. Alivia Shen (DAN), 1:05.22. 500 free: 1. Coyla Bartholomew (DAN), 5:44.00; 2. Hannah Bartholomew (DAN), 6:05.23. 200 free relay: 1. Danville (Victoria Bartholomew, Anna Hummel, Maya Hasenbalg, Hannah Bartholomew), 1:56.01. 100 back: 1. Anna Hummel (DAN), 1:12.03; 2. Maya Hasenbalg (DAN), 1:12.56; 3. Abby Thomas (DAN), 1:27.85. 100 breast: 1. Ava Ross (DAN), 1:27.55; 2. Ava Blansfield (DAN), 1:33.24. 400 free relay: 1. Danville (Ava Ross, Ava Blansfield, Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross), 4:17.77.