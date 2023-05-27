Danville’s Rory Lieberman, right, crosses the finish line ahead of East Juniata’s Logan Strawser to win the boys Class 2A ,3200 meter run on Saturday at Shippensburg University. Lieberman was one of three Valley athletes to win a state title on Saturday, joining Southern’s Katie Moncavage, top left, and Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle, top center.
Danville’s Gavin Holcombe clears the cross bar while competing in the boys Class 2A pole vault finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships.
Danville’s Jackson Clarke, left, competes in the boys Class 2A 200 meter dash finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Danville’s Jackson Clarke competes in the boys Class 2A 100 meter dash finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University.
Danville’s Rory Lieberman leads the field while competing in the boys Class 2A 3200 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Danville’s Dane Spahr competes in the boys Class 2A 3200 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Danville’s Rory Lieberman, right, leads while competing in the boys Class 2A 3200 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Danville boys win second title in program history
By Michael Bullock
For The Daily Item
SHIPPENSBURG — Even as he stood under an orange-tinted canopy some 12 months ago outside Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium — as Day 2 of the 2022 PIAA Track and Field championships was coming to an end — Jon Vella was thinking about the possibilities in front of his Danville program.
With a strong distance runner set to return, along with a quality sprinter that just needed to remain healthy and a talented thrower, Vella was thinking big. Like state team championship big and the Ironmen skipper wasn’t just tossing out some hap-hazard thoughts.
Vella truly believed he had the front-end personnel to make something truly memorable materialize.
And on Saturday afternoon, as the sun was beginning to set on another two-day, track and field extravaganza featuring talented youngsters from all over Pennsylvania, Vella’s remarkably plausible blueprint was justified when his Ironmen claimed their first team title since 2006.
“This is phenomenal,” Vella admitted. “We’ve definitely been working at this, and it came together with this group of kids. I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to coach this group and we had such unbelievable potential. We had somebody in the throws, we had somebody in the sprints, we had somebody in the distance (events).”
East Juniata’s Logan Strawser, right, competes in the boys Class 2A 3200 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Danville’s Rory Lieberman, right, crosses the finish line ahead of East Juniata’s Logan Strawser to win the boys Class 2A ,3200 meter run on Saturday at Shippensburg University. Lieberman was one of three Valley athletes to win a state title on Saturday, joining Southern’s Katie Moncavage, top left, and Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle, top center.
Shamokin’s Madison Lippay clears the cross bar while competing the girls Class 3A high jump finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Danville’s Victoria Bartholomew, right, runs along side of Dallas’ Madison Hedglin, left, while competing in the girls Class 3A 3200 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Shikellamy’s Bri Hennett competes in the girls Class 3A 3200 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Milton’s Ryan Bickhart runs ahead of State College’s Isaac Oppermann while competing in the boys Class 3A 3200 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle, front, jumps over a hurdle while competing in the girls Class 2A 100 meter hurdle finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium.
Danville’s Jackson Clarke competes in the boys Class 2A 100 meter dash finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University.
Shikellamy’s Chase Morgan competes in the boys Class 3A 100 meter dash finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium.
Warrior Run’s Aurora Cieslukowski clears the cross bar while competing in the girls Class 2A pole vault finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Selinsgrove’s Max Maurer competes in the boys Class 3A discus throw finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Lewisburg’s Teagan Osunde competes in the girls Class 3A javelin throw finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Midd-West’s Miles Aurand competes in the boys Class 2A shot put finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Southern Columbia’s Tyler Arnold competes in the boys Class 2A shot put finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Shamokin’s Chase Pensyl clears the cross bar while competing in the boys Class 3A high jump finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle, center, clears a hurdle while competing in the girls Class 2A 300 meter hurdle finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle, right, is congratulated by Central Columbia’s Ava Rebuck, left, after winning the girls Class 2A 300 meter hurdle finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O’Haren/For The Daily Item
East Juniata’s Josef Book trips on a hurdle while competing in the boys Class 2A 300 meter hurdle finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
East Juniata’s Josef Book reacts following a trip and fall on a hurdle while competing in the boys Class 2A 300 meter hurdle finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Danville’s Gavin Holcombe clears the cross bar while competing in the boys Class 2A pole vault finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships.
Mount Carmel’s Garrett Varano clears the cross bar while competing in the boys Class 2A pole vault finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage leads the field of runner while competing in the girls Class 2A 800 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Milton’s Samantha Roarty competes in the girls Class 2A 800 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage crosses the finish line to win the girls Class 2A 800 meter run finals for the second consecutive year during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Shamokin’s Alexis Bressi, left, runs along side of Exeter Township’s Carly Keith, right, in the girls Class 3A 800 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Danville’s Bella Johns competes in the girls Class 3A 800 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Shikellamy’s Tim Gale, right, attempts to avoid a block by Pine-Richland’s Ben McLean, left, while competing in the boys Class 3A 800 meter run finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Danville’s Jackson Clarke, left, competes in the boys Class 2A 200 meter dash finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Midd-West’s Ben Hummel runs the final leg of the boys Class 2A 4x800 meter relay finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Greenwood’s Zane Cassell runs the first leg of the boys Class 2A 4x800 meter relay finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Greenwood’s Nicholas Stuck runs the first leg of the boys Class 2A 4x800 meter relay finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Greenwood’s Nicholas Stuck runs the first leg of the boys Class 2A 4x800 meter relay finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Midd-West’s Wyatt Nelson runs the second leg of the boys Class 2A 4x800 meter relay finals during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium on the Shippensburg University campus in Shippensburg, PA. Matthew O'Haren/For The Daily Item
Danville athletes and coaches pose for a photo are winning the boys Class 2A team championship during the PIAA State Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium. It was Danville’s second title all-time and the Ironmen became just the sixth District 4 team to win a state title since 1980 and the first to win twice.
While four youngsters accounted for Danville’s 45 points — runner-up Slippery Rock accrued 40 — every member of the Ironmen’s travel party was emotionally engaged as event after event was logged into the record books and Vella’s bunch drew closer to team gold.
Having banked 14 points on Friday — distance specialist Rory Lieberman captured third place in the 1,600-meter run and junior javelin thrower Bronson Krainak finished second — the Ironmen nonetheless had plenty of work to do before they could hoist that sizable trophy and pose for keepsakes.
Lieberman had Danville revved up quickly as he led the 3,200-meter run from start to finish — even though he had to fend off a late challenge from East Juniata’s Logan Strawser before he could caress his first gold track medal. And when Princeton-bound Jackson Clarke popped a 10.75 that landed him a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash, the Ironmen were sitting out front with 32 points.
“I was planning on sitting behind the leader and kicking, but I took (the lead) and was hoping someone would pass me with about a mile to go and I could hang on to them and kick,” Lieberman said of his tactical approach to the 3,200. “I kept it honest for about a mile, just pretty chill, and then I started throwing in some gears. I could hear Logan behind me — and we’re always going back and forth — so knowing he was there, knowing it was Logan. I mean we love each other, but I wanted to beat him so bad. With about 200 (meters) left, I could see his shadow right down to the left of me.
“I knew he was still there, so I threw in one last kick with about 150 meters and then really surged the last 100 to make sure he wouldn’t come back.”
Well, Strawser didn’t come back. Once Lieberman took one last look behind him and realized he was going to win, he began grinning.
His final individual race in a Danville uniform was going to be a memorable one.
“A lot of people look at it as an ending, but I kind of look at it as a beginning to the next step,” the University of Pennsylvania-bound Lieberman said following his win in the 3,200, which matched the gold he collared last fall at the PIAA Class AA Cross-Country championships. “I’m so grateful to my coaches, Coach (Jeff) Brandt, Coach Vella and the teammates that have helped me along the way. It’s just really great to show the younger kids on the team what can be done through hard work and setting a good example for them.”
Although Clarke (21.46) added another second in the 200 near the end of the meet — it took a meet-record 21.07 from Conemaugh Twp.’s Ethan Black to beat him — Slippery Rock remained in the rear-view mirror. And even though sophomore pole vaulter Gavin Holcombe suffered a leg injury and could not continue after clearing a career-best 14-3, he was in fourth place at the time and those five points proved to be the difference.
“My coach told me that,” Holcombe said. “I’m really happy about that. I’m pleased I could get us some points, so we could get the win.”
“Gavin Holcombe was a huge surprise today,” Vella added. “His PR was 14-0 and he jumped 14-3 and that gave us a fourth place.
“And we needed those points.”
Appearing in the state meet for the first time — fractured hips prematurely ended his sophomore and junior campaigns — Clarke was ecstatic about his initial Memorial Day weekend appearance in Shippensburg. Unfortunately, he couldn’t solve the high-octane equation Black presented in the 100 and 200. Ironically, Clarke and Black were at Princeton on the same weekend to check out the track programs.
While Clarke will run and study computer science at Princeton, Black is going to walk on to the Penn State football program.
“Ethan’s really talented. I know he has football in his plans, but I think he should continue to run,” Clarke said. “In retrospect, when I’m in college, I’m going to look back to this moment and it’s just going to push me to work harder. … I’m proud of what I accomplished.”
Of the eight events the Ironmen entered, Vella’s group scored in six. Only the 4x100 and 4x800 relays failed to medal.
“Every individual event matters, but it all points together,” Lieberman said. “I know there are some teams that are close together going into this final day, so we’ve really got to emphasize good races, smart races and giving it your all. Not only for yourself but for the team.”
When Danville won in 2006, the Ironmen were boosted by Travis Miller’s first in the javelin (192-0), Josh Perrequet’s first in the high jump (6-8) and Andrew Cope’s second in the 100-meter dash (10.65). What pushed the Ironmen to 38 points — runner-up Westmont Hilltop finished with 29 — was the first-place finish posted by the 4x100 relay that popped that foursome atop the medal podium.
That was a generation ago when Danville hoisted its first team trophy. Saturday, one week after pocketing a District 4 Class AA team championship, they claimed the school’s second state crown as the Ironmen’s collective hopes were realized.
“I’m glad I could be part of a team that won a championship,” Clarke said. “This will hold a special place in my heart.”
“With the exception of the relays, we were real close to the blueprint,” Vella admitted. “I had a good feeling that this team was going to be really special. We were dropped from AAA to AA, which is where we belong, and that made the difference.”