SHIPPENSBURG — Even as he stood under an orange-tinted canopy some 12 months ago outside Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium — as Day 2 of the 2022 PIAA Track and Field championships was coming to an end — Jon Vella was thinking about the possibilities in front of his Danville program.

With a strong distance runner set to return, along with a quality sprinter that just needed to remain healthy and a talented thrower, Vella was thinking big. Like state team championship big and the Ironmen skipper wasn’t just tossing out some hap-hazard thoughts.

Vella truly believed he had the front-end personnel to make something truly memorable materialize.

And on Saturday afternoon, as the sun was beginning to set on another two-day, track and field extravaganza featuring talented youngsters from all over Pennsylvania, Vella’s remarkably plausible blueprint was justified when his Ironmen claimed their first team title since 2006.

“This is phenomenal,” Vella admitted. “We’ve definitely been working at this, and it came together with this group of kids. I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to coach this group and we had such unbelievable potential. We had somebody in the throws, we had somebody in the sprints, we had somebody in the distance (events).”

While four youngsters accounted for Danville’s 45 points — runner-up Slippery Rock accrued 40 — every member of the Ironmen’s travel party was emotionally engaged as event after event was logged into the record books and Vella’s bunch drew closer to team gold.

Having banked 14 points on Friday — distance specialist Rory Lieberman captured third place in the 1,600-meter run and junior javelin thrower Bronson Krainak finished second — the Ironmen nonetheless had plenty of work to do before they could hoist that sizable trophy and pose for keepsakes.

Lieberman had Danville revved up quickly as he led the 3,200-meter run from start to finish — even though he had to fend off a late challenge from East Juniata’s Logan Strawser before he could caress his first gold track medal. And when Princeton-bound Jackson Clarke popped a 10.75 that landed him a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash, the Ironmen were sitting out front with 32 points.

“I was planning on sitting behind the leader and kicking, but I took (the lead) and was hoping someone would pass me with about a mile to go and I could hang on to them and kick,” Lieberman said of his tactical approach to the 3,200. “I kept it honest for about a mile, just pretty chill, and then I started throwing in some gears. I could hear Logan behind me — and we’re always going back and forth — so knowing he was there, knowing it was Logan. I mean we love each other, but I wanted to beat him so bad. With about 200 (meters) left, I could see his shadow right down to the left of me.

“I knew he was still there, so I threw in one last kick with about 150 meters and then really surged the last 100 to make sure he wouldn’t come back.”

Well, Strawser didn’t come back. Once Lieberman took one last look behind him and realized he was going to win, he began grinning.

His final individual race in a Danville uniform was going to be a memorable one.

“A lot of people look at it as an ending, but I kind of look at it as a beginning to the next step,” the University of Pennsylvania-bound Lieberman said following his win in the 3,200, which matched the gold he collared last fall at the PIAA Class AA Cross-Country championships. “I’m so grateful to my coaches, Coach (Jeff) Brandt, Coach Vella and the teammates that have helped me along the way. It’s just really great to show the younger kids on the team what can be done through hard work and setting a good example for them.”

Although Clarke (21.46) added another second in the 200 near the end of the meet — it took a meet-record 21.07 from Conemaugh Twp.’s Ethan Black to beat him — Slippery Rock remained in the rear-view mirror. And even though sophomore pole vaulter Gavin Holcombe suffered a leg injury and could not continue after clearing a career-best 14-3, he was in fourth place at the time and those five points proved to be the difference.

“My coach told me that,” Holcombe said. “I’m really happy about that. I’m pleased I could get us some points, so we could get the win.”

“Gavin Holcombe was a huge surprise today,” Vella added. “His PR was 14-0 and he jumped 14-3 and that gave us a fourth place.

“And we needed those points.”

Appearing in the state meet for the first time — fractured hips prematurely ended his sophomore and junior campaigns — Clarke was ecstatic about his initial Memorial Day weekend appearance in Shippensburg. Unfortunately, he couldn’t solve the high-octane equation Black presented in the 100 and 200. Ironically, Clarke and Black were at Princeton on the same weekend to check out the track programs.

While Clarke will run and study computer science at Princeton, Black is going to walk on to the Penn State football program.

“Ethan’s really talented. I know he has football in his plans, but I think he should continue to run,” Clarke said. “In retrospect, when I’m in college, I’m going to look back to this moment and it’s just going to push me to work harder. … I’m proud of what I accomplished.”

Of the eight events the Ironmen entered, Vella’s group scored in six. Only the 4x100 and 4x800 relays failed to medal.

“Every individual event matters, but it all points together,” Lieberman said. “I know there are some teams that are close together going into this final day, so we’ve really got to emphasize good races, smart races and giving it your all. Not only for yourself but for the team.”

When Danville won in 2006, the Ironmen were boosted by Travis Miller’s first in the javelin (192-0), Josh Perrequet’s first in the high jump (6-8) and Andrew Cope’s second in the 100-meter dash (10.65). What pushed the Ironmen to 38 points — runner-up Westmont Hilltop finished with 29 — was the first-place finish posted by the 4x100 relay that popped that foursome atop the medal podium.

That was a generation ago when Danville hoisted its first team trophy. Saturday, one week after pocketing a District 4 Class AA team championship, they claimed the school’s second state crown as the Ironmen’s collective hopes were realized.

“I’m glad I could be part of a team that won a championship,” Clarke said. “This will hold a special place in my heart.”

“With the exception of the relays, we were real close to the blueprint,” Vella admitted. “I had a good feeling that this team was going to be really special. We were dropped from AAA to AA, which is where we belong, and that made the difference.”

