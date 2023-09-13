MILL HALL — Danville dropped just one match, and the Ironmen won their fifth girls tennis match in a row with a 4-1 victory over Central Mountain on Wednesday.
Mehak Kotru and Gyovanna Sundaresan won singles matches for the Ironmen (7-1 overall, 5-1 HAC-I).
The doubles teams of Amelia Benjamin and Elyse Spahr, and Casse Shellenberger and Hazel Gatski each won in straight sets for Danville.
Danville 4, Central Mountain 1
Singles
Addison Lindsay (CM) def. Josie Bendle, 6-1, 6-0; Mehak Kotru (D) def. Teresa Temple, 6-4, 6-2; Gyovanna Sundaresan (D) def. Ellie Harry, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Amelia Benjamin-Elyse Spahr (D) def. Catie Lugg-Jocylyn Sproat, 7-5, 6-1; Cassie Shellenberger-Hazel Gatski (D) def. Molly Dubbs-Emily Brinker, 6-4, 6-1.