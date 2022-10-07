MONTOURSVILLE — An early decision by Danville to go for it on a fourth-and-1 set the tone for an eventual lopsided victory over Montoursville.
Zach Gordon tossed three touchdowns, Carson Person returned his first punt of the season for a score, and Danville’s defense tossed its fifth shutout in a 42-0 victory over the Warriors, and clinch the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title.
The win moves Danville to 7-0 with a home game against Berwick next week on the docket. The Ironman will host Bellefonte the following week and head to Huntingdon on the final week of the regular season with hopes of closing out unbeaten.
“We want to keep a zero in the loss column, but we know we’re not thinking about it,” Persing said. “It’s always the next team that comes up. We play Berwick next week, and our energy is going to shift to them.”
Before Danville started thinking about the Bulldogs it had to get past league foe Montoursville on its homecoming night.
The opening drive was highlighted by coach Mike Brennan’s decision to keep his offense on the field for a fourth-down conversion. Ty Brown-Stauffer was called on and pushed his way through the line for a 5-yard gain, and the first down.
“When he called it, I knew it would be a run play because of how close we were,” Stauffer said. “I knew where the sticks were. I didn’t really stress out about it. I don’t run better when I’m stressed. I just kept it calm and relaxed.”
It might sound funny hearing a football player say he was relaxed on a pivotal early play in the game, but that’s exactly what Stauffer looked like when he picked up the first down. He patiently waited for the play to develop and converted to extend Danville’s opening drive.
“We have total confidence in our line, fullback, and Ty Stauffer,” Brennan said. “He’s a physical runner. We figured those guys would get the job done. That’s just a game-to-game decision and at that time it felt right to go for it.”
Gordon threw the first of three touchdowns when he hit Mason Raup for Danville’s first touchdown. Garrett Hoffman, who made all six of his extra-point attempts, gave Danville an early seven-point lead.
Gordon connected with Aaron Johnson for Danville’s second touchdown and closed the first half out with a five-yard toss to Carson Persing. He finished with 117 yards on seven completions to go with three touchdowns. He also scored on an 80-yard rushing touchdown.
“It was a good methodical performance,” Brennan said. “Right from the get-go with our offense. Our defense played its usual outstanding game. Lots of guys were involved. Lots of guys made plays. Special teams touchdown.”
Persing accounted for the special teams touchdown when he took an 86-yard return to the house for Danville’s third touchdown of the night. It was Persing’s first return of the season after four being called back in previous games.
“Getting the first punt return touchdown this year to count is great,” Persing said. “Just to get that in there and score on offense was big.”
DANVILLE 42, MONTOURSVILLE 0
Danville (7-0);14;21;7;0—42
Montoursville (4-3);0;0;0;0—0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
DAN—Mason Raup 15 pass from Zach Gordon (Garrett Hoffman kick) 7:49
DAN—Aaron Johnson 29 pass from Gordon (Hoffman kick) 6:07
Second quarter
DAN—Carson Persing 86 punt return (Hoffman kick) 9:34
DAN— Gordon 80 run (Hoffman kick) 3:18
DAN—Persing 5 pass from Gordon (Hoffman kick) 18.3
Third quarter
DAN—Ty Brown-Stauffer 1 run (Hoffman kick) 5:55
TEAM STATISTICS
;DAN;MTV
First downs;11;7
Rushes-net yards;24-175;29-88
Passing yards;138;33
Passing;9-15-1;4-13-1
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-yards;3-40;0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Ty Stauffer 15-71 TD, Kory King 2-3, Zach Gordon 8-80 TD, Hunter Gurski 3 (-4), Carter Raup 1 (-3), Cameron Kiersch 2-4. Montoursville: Matthew Conklin 21-84, Corbin Frey 2 (-5), Alex Fogleman 3-6, Michael Reeder 1-2, Bryce Eberhart 1-0, James Batkowski 1-1.
PASSING — Danville: Zach Gordon 7-11-1 for 122 yards, 3 TDs; Madden Patrick 3-5-0 for 24 yards. Montoursville: Bryce Eberhart 4-11-0 for 33 yards; Jimmy Mussina 0-2-1.
RECEIVING — Danville; Aaron Johnson 4-65 TD, Mason Raup 3-76 TD, Carson Persing 1-5 TD, Gabe Petrus 1-6. Montoursville: Trinsten Stelene 1-10, Anthony Taglafari 1-9, James Batkowski 1-8, Alex Fogleman 1-6.