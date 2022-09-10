MIDDLEBURG — Since Jacob Marks was one of the new guys trying to crack a Danville lineup packed with seniors and juniors, the freshman forward just wanted to fit in, and help his team.
Whether that meant finishing, setting up a teammate, or tracking back to pitch in whenever the other side had the ball, Marks didn’t care as long as he was contributing to the cause.
On Saturday, however, Marks thrust himself into Danville’s purple-and-orange tinted spotlight alongside his older Ironmen teammates as the youngster’s tangible accomplishments played a large role as Brian Dressler’s squad kept their early-season unblemished.
Marks pocketed a pair of finishes — the first with just 1:07 gone — as Danville motored past Benton 4-0 in the championship game of Midd-West’s boys’ soccer tournament at sun-splashed yet remarkably pleasant Sports Boosters Park. Dressler’s Ironmen (5-0) kicked off the four-match event by fending off the host Mustangs by a 2-1 count in the opening fixture.
“Our team, we’ve got really great chemistry,” Marks admitted, referring to Danville’s perfect start. “And we focus on one game at a time, saying it’s the most important game of our life at that moment in time. We’ve just got to focus on that and only that.”
Midd-West (2-2) rebounded in the third-place game, blanking Milton 4-0 behind two goals from Noah Romig and three assists from Owen Solomon. Mark Ferster’s Mustangs also picked up scores from Bryce Hackenberg and Kyle Ferster — the latter on a penalty kick.
Jonah Strobel finished with 17 saves for the Black Panthers (3-2)
Trying to get into prime position as Danville was awarded a corner kick, Marks was a few feet inside the left post as Renzo Yuasa’s restart from the right flag sailed into the box. Marks simply went airborne, giving the Ironmen a 1-0 lead with a first-time finish.
“I think it really helped move our team into the game,” Marks said of his early score. “It really helped us build the momentum and get hyped for the rest of the game.”
While the Ironmen jumped out quickly — perhaps too quickly — they weren’t as crisp and clean as Dressler would have preferred yet they didn’t encounter much resistance. Although several opportunities materialized, Benton’s Matt Foley (9 saves) got to everything.
Foley even used his feet to repel a Dameon White pop that might have upped the lead to 2-0.
Once the Tigers (4-2-0) threatened on Max Kocher’s direct — netminder Evan Haas (4 saves) handled the shot — the Ironmen dug in. Able to restart quickly from their own end, a quick foray up the left flank put the ball at Marks feet. An instant later, his dish put Daniel Hartzell in on Foley and the junior striker calmly made it 2-0 at the 15:55 mark.
Nick Hand’s finish at 34:00, off a Hayden Patterson pass, made it 3-0.
“Nick, Daniel and Jake all played amazingly up top,” said Dressler, who was celebrating his 44th birthday. His well-rounded team, which will host PHAC-I playmate Jersey Shore on Tuesday, also yielded its first goal. “It’s so nice when you have multiple weapons who can put it in the back of the net.”
Even more dominant after the break, Danville did not allow Benton to manufacture any dangerous scoring opportunities that put Haas under any duress. Once Marks tacked up his second finish — Hand set him up — the Ironmen had the championship hardware in sight.
Eventually, the title trophy was Danville’s. And while Hand was tagged the Ironmen’s player of the day — he and White connected in Danville’s 2-1 conquest of Midd-West while Haas amassed eight saves — Marks earned every pat on the back that was offered by any of his appreciative teammates.
“I was really hoping to help out the team,” Marks said. “I think today I did fairly well with that.”
CHAMPIONSHIP
Danville 4, Benton 0
First half
D-Jacob Marks (Renzo Yuasa), 1:07; D-Daniel Hartzell (Marks), 15:55; D-Nick Hand (Hayden Patterson), 34:00.
Second half
D-Marks (Hand), 54:54.
Shots: D 13-4. Corner kicks: 2-2. Saves: D-Evan Haas (4 saves); B-Matt Foley (9).
THIRD-PLACE MATCH
Midd-West 4, Milton 0
First half
MW-Blake Hackenberg (Owen Solomon), 22:10; MW-Kyle Ferster (penalty kick), 22:53; MW-Noah Romig (Solomon), 35:30.
Second half
MW-Romig (Solomon), 78:52.
Shots: MW 21-4. Corner kicks: MW 7-2. Saves: M-Jonah Strobel (17 saves); MW-Cole Keister (4).
SEMIFINALS
Danville 2, Midd-West 1
First half
D-Nick Hand (Daniel Hartzell), 13:06.
Second half
D-Dameon White (penalty kick), 58:17; MW-Noah Romig (Easton Erb), 63:39.
Shots: MW 9-3. Corner kicks: MW 7-2. Saves: D-Evan Haas (8 saves); MW-Cole Keister (1).
Benton 2, Milton 1
First half
B-Max Kocher (unassisted), 17:42; B-Clay Nichols (penalty kick), 28:01.
Second half
M-Joel Langdon (Dominic Ballo), 69:22.
Shots: M 6-5. Corner kicks: M 8-2. Saves: M-Jonah Strobel (3 saves); B-Matt Foley (5).