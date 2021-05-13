DANVILLE — Danville’s Morgan Wagner has a long list of accomplishments over her storied high school career.
She got to check extra-inning no-hitter off her bingo card on Thursday, as she allowed just three baserunners, and struck out 18 batters in eight innings of work before her battery mate Lindsey Cashner drove in the game’s only run with a walk-off single, clinching the 1-0 victory over Mifflinburg, Danville’s ninth straight win.
“She’s been working hard,” Danville coach Jake Strausser said of Wagner. “She’s probably getting tired after throwing two games in a row, but she’s locked in on winning. We have goals as a team, and she’s going to help us achieve them, for sure.”
Surrendering just two walks and letting another Wildcat reach on a dropped third strike, Wagner shined down the stretch, retiring each of the last 11 batters she faced.
With the victory, Danville (17-1, 15-0 HAC-I) clinches the outright Division I title with just one game against Jersey Shore to play.
Mifflinburg’s (7-13, 5-11) hitters worked some deep counts at the plate, including Chelsea Miller’s nine-pitch at-bat to lead off the eighth, but Wagner consistently outlasted them, pounding the strike zone with her fastball to get ahead in counts before fooling batters to chase her riseball on payoff pitches.
“We knew Morgan was going to be tough,” said Mifflinburg skipper Ron Hernandez, whose squad finished its season 0-3 in extra-inning games. “I was still impressed with how our girls fought. We had some long battles at the plate and some good drives. Morgan is a future D1 pitcher, so I’m proud of the way we battled even though she struck us out a lot.”
Danville tallied eight hits through the first seven innings before leadoff hitter Cara Bohner kickstarted the bottom of the eighth with a double off the center field fence, the only extra-base hit of the contest.
After Kira Snyder popped out to shortstop, the Wildcats elected to intentionally walk Wagner.
Cashner, however, spoiled the plan by drilling the first pitch she saw into left field, allowing Bohner to easily come around and score, prompting the walk-off celebration.
“I knew something was going to fall sooner or later,” Strausser said. “We hit the ball on the nose all night long, but it’s not hard to play defense when you hit it right at them. That’s four games in a row they walked Morgan Wagner just to have Lindsey Cashner come up and smash a hit to the outfield. It’s something to be said about her nerve going in there and doing her job. She’s had her struggles a bit but she’s worked through them, and is really hot at the plate right now.”
While it didn’t lead to the outcome she wanted, Mifflinburg’s Paige Stewart was also very impressive in the pitcher’s circle, working in and out of jams all afternoon, hurling an abundance of strikes and trusting the phenomenal defense behind her to get 21 of the 22 outs the Wildcats recorded.
“I couldn’t be happier with the way she pitched,” Hernandez said of Stewart. “She hit her spots, she was in and out, she was changing speeds and she had them guessing the whole time. She did exactly what she needed to do.”
Mifflinburg’s defense was errorless and pulled off inning-ending double plays in both the fourth and sixth, executed by second basemen Kira Hackenberg and shortstop Brook Karchner, respectively.
“The whole year, especially the past few games, our defense has been playing tough,” Hernandez said. “They have come to the realization that they’re one of the best defenses around. They’re willing to show it every game. It’s a shame that the season is over, but in these last five or six games, I couldn’t ask for a better defense. Anybody would love to have this defense right now, especially going into the playoffs.”
Even though it was a nail-biter, Strausser was pleased to see his team in such a competitive game and watch them battle through it and get the job done. It was Danville’s first win decided by one run this season and just its fifth decided by three runs or less.
The narrow pitchers duel was likely a preview of what’s to come for the Ironmen, who will soon enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in District 4 Class 4A with the hopes of eventually making a run in the state tournament.
“I think this is the best team we’ve played all year,” Strausser said. “I told the girls last night that two years ago, we played five extra-inning games, and we didn’t play one yet this year. In the last inning, Morgan said, ‘you jinxed us,’ but I just wanted to have a little bit more fun with one more inning. I’ll take all the extra innings I can get with these seniors.”
Danville 1, Mifflinburg 0 (8 innings)
Mifflinburg;000;000;00 — 0-0-0
Danville;000;000;01 — 1-10-1
Paige Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner.
WP: Wagner; LP: Stewart.
Danville: Alyssa Tucker 3-for-3; Lindsey Cashner 2-for-4, RBI; Morgan Wagner 2-for-3; Cara Bohner 1-for-4, double, run.