Danville football coach Mike Brennan has a unique connection to today’s Super Bowl.
Not only did Brennan coach at Mount Carmel — where Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach went to high school — and win a football state championship, but he’s got history with Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians as well.
“Bruce Arians actually recruited me out of high school, and I spent my redshirt freshman year with him at Temple,” Brennan said. “Because of my experience with him, I’d like to see him end his career with a win. Brett has a long, successful career ahead of him.”
That being said, Brennan did say he was rooting for Veach and Chiefs today. However, Brennan doesn’t expect Veach to be celebrating at day’s end.
“I think the Bucs are going to win, and it’s going to be a good game,” Brennan said. “History tells you the Chiefs won’t repeat. I do think the Chiefs are a better team, but Tom Brady’s experience is going to be key.
“The job Brett has done there is amazing. It’s really hard to repeat, though.”
Tampa Bay won three straight road games, scoring 30 or 31 points in each, to reach the Super Bowl.
“I like the way the Bucs have played recently,” Brennan said. “They’re good enough everywhere.”
One thing the Chiefs have going against them today is they will be without starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Swartz.
“I’m an offensive line guy,” Brennan said. “Losing both offensive tackles, that’s not good for the Chiefs.
“They’re banged up. I think the Bucs will win — call it a gut feeling — but I’m pulling for Brett.”
Another key for Tampa Bay is Brady’s experience in the Super Bowl. Today will mark his 10th appearance in the title game. Brady is 6-3 in his previous nine Super Bowls.
“I never loved Tom Brady, but I certainly respected him,” Brennan said. “Since he came to a different organization and did it again, I respect him even more. It’s really hard to bet against him.
“He appeared to change the attitude of the entire franchise. Brett did a great job as the GM in Kansas City of changing the attitude. Tom Brady as a player in one year gave hope to a team that hasn’t won for a while.”
Brennan added that he thought Brady and Arians formed a good partnership.
“(Arians) has been around as an offensive mind,” Brennan said. “He has a lot of experience in the NFL. He and Brady seem to be a really good marriage. He’s always been a players’ coach, and it appears as though Tom Brady enjoys playing for him.”
Warrior Run football coach Chris Long said he thinks Brady “will do his thing,” and the Buccaneers will score some points. However, Long said he thinks Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have a good plan in place.
“I think their defensive line is going to get pressure on Brady,” Long said. “Maybe they won’t sack him because he gets rid of the ball so quickly, but they’ll get pressure on him.
“With two weeks to prepare, I think they’re going to move the safety (Tyrann) Mathieu around. They might blitz him, and he’ll cause some havoc.”
Kansas City coach Andy Reid is 27-5 in his career after a bye week. Long said he thinks Reid and Spagnuolo have something designed to make Brady uncomfortable.
“I like the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator,” Long said. “He’s been a head coach before, and he was an Eagles assistant before when Jim Johnson was the defensive coordinator. He’s going to figure out some ways to get pressure on Brady.”
Even with Mike Remmers and Austin Wylie taking over at tackle for Kansas City, Long said the Chiefs’ offense directed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be too much for Tampa Bay to handle.
“They have too much speed on offense at the skill positions,” Long said. “I don’t think the Bucs have the defense to stop the Chiefs with Tyreek Hill. I heard (receiver) Sammy Watkins might be back, and if he is, that would be big.”
Brennan pointed to an X-factor that might swing things in Tampa Bay’s favor.
“Don’t forget the wild card of the Bucs being at home,” Brennan said. “Don’t underestimate the value of being home, sleeping in your own bed and driving the same route to the stadium that you have every day all season. That’s probably good for a field goal.”