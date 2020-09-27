SUNBURY — Alyssa Keeley won the race for Shikellamy in 20:30, but Danville picked up the next the four spots as the Ironmen beat the Braves, 23-34, in girls cross-country action on Saturday morning.
Grace Petrick (20:38), Coyla Bartholomew (20:42), Victoria Bartholomew (20:42) and Hannah Bartholomew (20:47) finished second through fifth for the Ironmen.
In the boys race, Rory Leiberman won for Danville in 16:44 to lead the Ironmen to a 22-36 win over the Braves.
Nick DelGrotto finished second in 17:40 for the Ironmen.
Paul Snyder finished third, and was the Braves’ top finisher in 17:52.
GIRLS
Danville 23, Shikellamy 34
1. Alyssa Keeley (Shik), 20:30; 2. Grace Petrick (Dan), 20:38; 3. Coyla Bartholomew (Dan), 20:42; 4. Victoria Bartholomew (Dan), 20:42; 5. Hannah Bartholomew (Dan), 20:47; 6. Bri Hennett (Shik), 20:52; 7. Elli Ronk (Shik), 21:07; 8. Olivia Solomon (Shik), 21:24; 9. Jedda Levy (Dan), 21:47; 10. Emma Bronowicz (Shik), 24:03.
BOYS
Danville 22, Shikellamy 32
1. Rory Leiberman (Dan), 16:44; 2. Nick DelGrotto (Dan), 17:40; 3. Paul Snyder (Shik), 17:52; 4. Tim Gale (Shik), 17:58; 5. Gavin Fry (Dan), 18:14; 6. Dane Spahr (Dan), 18:20; 7. Nick Zellers (Shik), 18:32; 8. Jonah Weaver (Dan), 18:34; 9. Keegan Moylan (Shik), 18:45; 10. Nolan Reynolds (Shik), 19:55.