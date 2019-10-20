DANVILLE — Matt Bucaliou and Nick Cera each scored a pair of goals as Danville closed the regular season with a 7-0 win over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer Saturday.
Bucaliou opened the scoring with just more than 13 minutes remaining in the first half, and opened the floodgates for the Ironmen (11-5-2). They tallied all seven goals in a 27-minute span that bridged the halves, including four in the first half.
Cam Cowder had three of the eight shots for Shikellamy (2-16).
Danville 7, Shikellamy 0
First half
D-Matt Bucaliou, 13:07; D-Nick Cera (Kevin Dempsey), 9:28; D-Dempsey (Logan Manofsky), 3:27; D-Addison Salek (Peter Heinle), 0:57.
Second half
D-Eric Seymour (Bucaliou), 31:48; D-Bucaliou (P.J. Cera), 30:53; D-N. Cera (Ryan Hause), 26:52.
Shots: D 22-8. Corners: D 6-0. Saves: Shikellamy 7 (Ben Gross); Danville 0 (Evan Haas).
Friday
n Milton 0, Warrior Run 0
MILTON — Colton Loreman made eight saves for Milton, while Warrior Run’s Keegan Jenkins countered with six in a HAC-II statelmate.
“Both teams had numerous opportunities to score,” said Black Panthers coach Eric Yoder, “but there were incredible defensive efforts from both keepers and defenses.”
Milton 0, Warrior Run 0
Shots: WR 8-6. Corners: WR 5-2. Saves: Warrior Run 6 (Keegan Jenkins); Milton 8 (Colton Loreman).